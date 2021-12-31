Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasTec, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTZ   US5763231090

MASTEC, INC.

(MTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MasTec Senior Management to Present at the Goldman Sachs and Citibank Virtual Investor Conferences

12/31/2021 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Energy and Clean Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 5th at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET. The Goldman presentation will be a panel discussion with CEO Jose Mas and Goldman analysts addressing the outlook for Green Capital Spending.  Additionally, company management will participate in an analyst "Fireside Chat" at the Citibank Apps Economy Virtual Conference on Thursday, January 6th at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET.  Virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conferences.

The audio and any presentation materials may be accessed through links on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at www.mastec.com.  Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes.  The presentation will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries.  The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure.  MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries.  The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com.  The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein. 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastec-senior-management-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-and-citibank-virtual-investor-conferences-301451719.html

SOURCE MasTec, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MASTEC, INC.
06:56aMasTec Senior Management to Present at the Goldman Sachs and Citibank Virtual Investor ..
PR
12/30MasTec Completes Acquisition of Henkels & McCoy Group
MT
12/23Tile Shop Appoints Karla Lunan Finance Chief
MT
12/22MasTec Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
PR
12/21MASTEC INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
12/21MasTec's Acquisition of Henkels to Speed Up Revenue Shift to Electric Transmission, Dis..
MT
12/21Credit Suisse Raises MasTec's PT to $121 from $117, Positive on Henkels & McCoy Acquisi..
MT
12/21B. Riley Raises MasTec's PT to $122 from $118 to Reflect 'Favorable' Long Term Accretio..
MT
12/20MasTec Agrees to Buy Utility Services Provider Henkels & McCoy
MT
12/20MasTec, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Henkels & McCoy Group, Inc...
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTEC, INC.
More recommendations