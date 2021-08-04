Mastech Digital : Q2 2021 Mastech Digital Earnings Call Transcript

Mastech Digital, Inc. Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call July 28, 2021 Operator Greetings and welcome to Mastech Digital, Inc.'s Q2, 2021, conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press "*", "0" on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Jennifer Ford Lacey, Manager of Legal Affairs for Mastech Digital, Inc. Thank you, Ms. Ford Lacey. You may begin. Jennifer Ford Lacey Thank you, Operator, and welcome to Mastech Digital's Second Quarter, 2021, Conference Call. If you have not yet received a copy of your earnings announcement, it can be obtained from our website at www.mastechdigital.com. With me on the call, today, are Vivek Gupta, Mastech Digital Chief Executive Officer; Paul Burton, Mastech InfoTrellis Chief Executive; and Jack Cronin, our Chief Financial Officer. I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this call that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our financial growth and liquidity projections, as well as statements about our plans, strategies, intentions, and beliefs concerning the business, cash flows, costs, and the markets in which we operate. Without limiting the foregoing, the words believes, anticipates, plans, expects, and similar expressions are intended to identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are Page 1 of 15

based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements, as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ, materially, from these forward-looking statements, including those listed in the company's 2020 annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, management has elected to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis. Specifically, we will provide non- GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share data, which we believe will provide greater transparency with respect to the key metrics used by management in operating the business. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings announcement, which can be obtained from our website at www.mastechdigital.com. As a reminder, we will not be providing guidance during this call, nor will we provide guidance in any subsequent one-on-one meetings or calls. I will now turn the call over to Jack for a review of our second quarter, 2021, results. Jack Cronin Thanks, Jen, and good morning, everyone. The second quarter, 2021, revenues totaled $53.7 million, compared to $47.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. This revenue increase represented 13% growth over the second quarter of 2020, or 9% organic growth, when adjusting for the AmberLeaf acquisition. Additionally, our revenue performance showed sequential growth of 8% over the first quarter of 2021. Our Data and Analytics Services segment contributed revenues of $9 million, compared to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. After adjusting for AmberLeaf, our organic revenue growth on a year-over-year basis was approximately 4%. During the quarter, we continue to see further evidence that the D&A market is starting to recover. Bookings were strong for the second consecutive quarter at $15 million. Pipeline opportunities continue to show promise and customer conversations have been focused more on a need to start D&A projects rather than reasons for project delays. Clearly, some uncertainty still remains in the marketplace, with the Delta variant being a wildcard. However, we feel good about the macro-economic conditions in the D&A space, as we enter the second half of 2021. Page 2 of 15

In our IT Staffing Services segment, activity levels continued to remain very strong in Q2, 2021, as we grew our billable consultant base by 89-consultants, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2021 levels. Furthermore, organic revenue growth was approximately 10% on a year-over-year basis, and 9% on a sequential quarterly basis. Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $14.3 million, compared to $12.7 million in the second quarter, 2020. Gross margins as a percent of revenue increased modestly over Q2 2020, and improved by 100 basis points over the previous quarter. GAAP net income for Q2, 2021, was $3.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in Q2, 2020. The 2021 quarter did benefit by a $2 million pre- tax gain related to a reduction in a contingent consideration liability associated with the AmberLeaf acquisition. Non-GAAP net income for Q2 of 2021 was $3.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. SG&A expense items not included in financial measures, non-GAAP financial measures, net of tax benefits were Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets, 2; Stock-based Compensation, and 3; the Revaluation of Contingent Consideration Liabilities that are detailed in our second quarter earnings release, which is available on our website. Addressing our financial position at June 30, 2021, we had cash balances on hand of $5.3 million, outstanding bank debt of approximately $15 million, no borrowings under our revolving credit facility, and cash availability of approximately $26 million, at quarter-end. Additionally, our day sales outstanding measurement improved by 2-days during the quarter from 65-days at March 31, 2021. I'll now turn the call over to Vivek for his comments. Vivek Gupta Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Jack, for the detailed review of our operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Let me begin by saying that I'm very pleased with our Q2, 2021, financial performance. Our Data and Analytics Services segment made some nice progress during the quarter, in terms of both revenue growth and sequential bottom-line improvement. But more importantly, by securing strong order bookings, and increasing the pipeline of opportunities to achieve a meaningful recovery during the second half of the year. Paul will have more to say about where he believes we are headed in the D&A segment. With respect to our IT Staffing Services segment, we are performing at a very high level and are very pleased with our progress. Activity levels remain elevated in Q2, and we achieved an 8% Page 3 of 15

increase in our billable consultant base, during the quarter. This 8% addition is a second-best increase in any given quarter after a record 9% billable headcount expansion in Q1 of 2021. In addition, revenue growth was strong on both a year-over-year basis at 10% and on a sequential quarterly basis at 8%. Gross margin increased by 30-basis points from last year's Q2 performance, despite adding some low bill rate engagements. Additionally, we're effectively managing the cost side of our gross margin equation with a disciplined approach to profit content on new end assignments. IT Staffing Segment Operating Income in Q2, 2021, improved by 8% over the corresponding period last year, despite unwinding some of the austerity measures implemented during the first half of 2020. On a sequential basis, the second quarter IT Staffing operating income increased by 48%, when compared to the first quarter of 2021. I will now turn the call over to Paul for his comments on our Data and Analytics Services segment. Paul Burton Thank you, Vivek, and good morning everyone. Q2 represented an inflection point, as Data and Analytics returned to growth after three quarters of mostly flat performance. To be sure, the effects of the pandemic continue to linger and cast a shadow on the macro-economic environment. But it appears that our clients are adapting, successfully, as evidenced by the release of some suppressed demand. Data and Analytics posted strong bookings of $15 million for the second quarter, while also increasing revenue, sequentially. This comes on the heels of a $15 million bookings performance in the first quarter of 2021. Two consecutive quarters of bookings at this level signal a strong second half revenue performance. Absent adverse macroeconomic conditions tied to COVID-19 or otherwise, we anticipate sequential revenue growth in Q3, relative to Q2, as well as relative to the same quarter, last year, with improved margins and operating profits. It's important to recognize, however, that as businesses release demand, the demand will go to the service providers most capable and prepared to receive it. It is for this reason that we continue to invest ahead of the market in sales and delivery capability. We expect to trade some measure of Operating Profit for growth in the short-term, as we continue to expand and enhance our capabilities to address our client's needs, especially as their needs relate to analytics, application, modernization, and cloud. Over the last year, we have very consciously built capabilities that allow us to help our clients derive intelligence from their data and infuse that intelligence in the business processes that produce extraordinary outcomes. We will continue to build these capabilities organically, as well as inorganically, where it makes sense. Page 4 of 15

That concludes our remarks. And operator, back to you for questions. Operator Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press "*", "1" on your telephone keypad, and a confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the queue. You may press "*", "2" if you would like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset, before pressing the star keys. One moment, please, while we pull for questions. Our first question is from Josh Vogel with Sidoti & Company. Please proceed. Josh Vogel Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess to start, Paul, I was taking notes. Can you reiterate what you were saying about sequential expectations in D&A in for Q3? Paul Burton Yes, sure. So we had very strong bookings in Q1, better than $15 million. And we repeated the performance in Q2 with better than $15 million. So we're seeing, particularly, strong demand that is playing out in Q3, right now. So, I am expecting a strong Q3. I don't have a specific number for you, but I do expect it to be better, perhaps significantly better than Q2. Josh Vogel Okay, can you remind me of the seasonality in the business and just given the circumstances where projects were delayed, but there's also that pent up demand. Do you think that kind of reduces the likelihood of seasonal weakness or potential seasonal weakness over the back half of the year? Paul Burton Yes, so typically, what we'd expect in this business is we would expect a tepid Q1, because everyone's coming back from the holidays, budgets are being finalized, organizational changes are taking place in our clients, and then things begin to heat up in March. Typically, Q2 and Q3 are strong revenue quarters. And, Q4 usually tails off a little bit in terms of revenue, but is typically strong in terms of bookings, because it's the end of the year with end of year money. I think this year, potentially, will be a little bit different because there is suppressed demand that's been bottled up because of the pandemic and because of clients just taking a wait and see attitude as to what's going on. So, we are seeing an unusually strong Q3, so far. I suspect Q4 will be strong, I can't predict whether it will be stronger or not stronger than Q3, at this point, but I do anticipate a strong second half. Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.