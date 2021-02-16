Mastech Digital : Q4 2020 Mastech Digital Earnings Call Transcript

Mastech Digital Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

February 10, 2021

Jennifer Ford Lacey

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Mastech Digital's fourth-quarter 2020 conference call.

With me on the call today are Vivek Gupta, Mastech Digital's Chief Executive Officer; Paul Burton, Chief Executive for Mastech InfoTrellis; and Jack Cronin, our Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, the words believes, anticipates, plans, expects, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change.

There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those listed in the company's 2019 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov.

I will now turn the call over to Jack for a review of our fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results.

I will now turn the call over to Jack for a review of our fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results. Jack.

Jack Cronin

Thanks, Jen, and good morning everyone. 2020 was a year of extraordinary challenges. We were confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic, its enormous impact on the global economy, and its devastating disruption to our day-to-day lives. With the rollout of global vaccination programs, we are now hopeful that a recovery is in sight. We are also extremely proud of how our organization and dedicated employees responded and adapted to these unprecedented times. This adaptability and focus is the foundation upon which our financial results for 2020 were built.

With that backdrop, let me now comment on our Q4 2020 financial performance. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $48.7 million, compared to $50.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Our Data and Analytics Services segment contributed record revenues during the quarter, albeit with the help of the AmberLeaf acquisition. And our IT Staffing Services segment achieved a 3% increase in consultants-on-billing during the quarter. This was the second consecutive quarter of expanding our headcount in the IT Staffing Services segment.

While there is still uncertainty in the marketplace, we are seeing positive signs of improvement in activity levels in both of our business segments. Gross profits in Q4 of 2020 totaled $13.1 million compared to $12.8 million in the same quarter of 2019. Thus, we had a 2% increase in gross margins despite a 3% decline in revenues. Our gross margins of 26.8% reflected an increase of 180-basis points over Q4 of 2019.

GAAP net income for Q4 2020 was $2 million or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $2.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. It should be noted that the 2020 quarter included $650,000 of pre-tax transaction expenses associated with the AmberLeaf acquisition.

Non-GAAP net income for Q4 of 2020 was $3.4 million or $0.29 per diluted share compared to $2.9 million or $0.26 per diluted share in the 2019 quarter. Fourth-quarter SG&A expense items not included in non-GAAP financial measures, net of cash benefits were 1), the amortization of acquired intangible assets; 2), stock-based compensation; and 3), acquisition transaction expenses, which are detailed in our Q4 earnings release and available on our website.

Addressing our full-year results, 2020 revenues totaled $194.1 million, a slight improvement compared to $193.6 million in 2019. Gross profits in 2020 were $51.5 million compared to $48

million in 2019, a 7% increase on essentially flat revenues. Gross margins as a percentage of revenues were a record 26.6% in 2020, which reflects an increase of 180 basis points over 2019. We believe that many companies in today's marketplace would be envious of such a gross margin performance.

GAAP net income for 2020 totaled $9.9 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $11.1 million or $0.99 per diluted share in 2019. Again, it should be noted that the 2020 year included $650,000 of pre-tax acquisition transaction expenses, and the 2019 period benefited by $6.1 million of pre-tax gains from the revaluation of the contingent consideration liability.

Factoring in these two items, GAAP net income in 2020 clearly outperformed 2019. Non-GAAP net income for 2020 totaled $13.9 million or $1.16 per diluted share compared to $9.3 million or $0.82 per diluted share in 2019. The $1.16 earnings per share number was a record performance made particularly noteworthy because of the incredibly challenging macroeconomic environment experienced in 2020. Again, a detailed reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures compared to the comparable GAAP measures is included in our Q4 earnings release.

Addressing our financial position despite the challenges of COVID-19, we made material improvements in 2020. First, we protected our cash conversion metrics with respect to our largest assets, accounts receivable. During the year, we maintained a healthy Days Sales Outstanding measurement of 60 days and ended 2020 with no additions to our bad debt reserve. Additionally, we lowered debt levels and increased our cash balances on-hand even while incurring additional debt to support the AmberLeaf acquisition. At December 31, 2020, we had borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility of approximately $22 million.

In summary, though our financial performance in 2020 was solid, it wasn't close to the high expectations that we had when we entered the year. And I can tell you that our entire organization is excited about the prospect and opportunity that lies before us for 2021.

I'll now turn the call over to Vivek for his comments.

Vivek Gupta

Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Jack, for the detailed financial review of our operating results for 2020.

Let me start by saying how delighted I am with both our Q4 and full-year 2020 financial performance. In my lifetime, there has never been such a disruptive environment as we experienced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, as an organization, we were quick to recognize the challenges at hand and implemented decisive actions in both of our business segments. We believe these actions proved effective in protecting gross margins, improving profitability, and mitigating the decline in our revenues. Our transition to a work-from-home model from the outset of the pandemic helped secure the safety of our employees and give us a resilience to continue to successfully service our clients.

We instituted aggressive, but fair austerity measures; we stood firm on pricing; and we resisted the temptation of lowering our credit standards. In summary, we acted quickly, we stuck to our principles, and we navigated the challenges from a position of relative strength. Accordingly, our financial performance was strong, and more importantly, we believe we are well-positioned today to excel as the global recovery takes hold.

As Jack mentioned, our Data and Analytics business segment delivered record revenues in both Q4 and for the full-year of 2020. We also closed the acquisition of AmberLeaf on the very first day of the fourth quarter. Paul will talk about this segment's performance in his comments shortly.

Let me now share a few highlights of our IT Staffing Segment's performance in 2020. 1), we mitigated revenue declines. While our IT staffing revenues did decline in 2020, we did an admirable job in mitigating this decline. We were in front of our clients early to address their challenges. We launched a new service offering branded as MAS-REMOTE, which provides our clients with highly skilled resources across the U.S. and Canada and as a result, we achieved an increase in our billable consultant base during the second half of 2020 and have begun to recover from the headcount decline experienced in the first half of the year.

2), we protected our gross margins. Throughout the pandemic, we continued to focus on digital technologies, which in turn continued to expand our gross margins. Our MAS-REMOTE service offering allowed us to provide our clients with a compelling value proposition, further protecting gross margins from pricing pressures. And 3), we increased our profitability. Timely and aggressive austerity measures drove strong net income in 2020 despite the many challenges brought on by the global pandemic. It's also important to note that our austerity measures were strategically implemented with the goal that we would be well-positioned from a staffing and cost perspective to capitalize on a recovery in the U.S. economy. I'm confident that this objective was clearly achieved as we sit here today.

I will now turn the call over to Paul for his comments on our Data and Analytics Services segment.

Paul Burton

Thanks, Vivek, and good morning everyone.

There is no doubt that the global pandemic disrupted our performance in 2020. Nevertheless, despite the pandemic, we were able to post solid, solid growth in Q4, and net of the AmberLeaf acquisition, we achieved 6% top-line growth for the full year as well as the highest bookings we've ever had. Net of the AmberLeaf acquisition, we also posted record gross margins for the full year and profit, which measured as a percentage of revenue, came in ahead of 2019.

In 2020, we lost no key clients, and some significant deals that were delayed have already closed in 2021. We are optimistic that the effect of the pandemic on the macro-economy will