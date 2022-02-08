Log in
    523704   INE759A01021

MASTEK LIMITED

(523704)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/07
2731.05 INR   -0.60%
03:02aMASTEK : Allotment of Securities
PU
01/31Mastek Appoints Ritwik Batabyal as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
CI
01/31MASTEK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Mastek : Allotment of Securities

02/08/2022 | 03:02am EST
Mastek Limited

T +91 22 6722 4200

#106,107 SDF-IV Seepz, Andheri (East),

F +91 22 6695 1331

Mumbai 400096, Maharashtra, India

W www.mastek.com

SEC/132/2021-22

February 8, 2022

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai-400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Tel No. 022- 22723121

Tel No.: 022- 26598100

Fax No. 022- 22721919

Fax No. 022-26598120

SCRIP CODE: 523704

SYMBOL: MASTEK

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Sub: Allotment of 20,118 Equity Shares under the Company's Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOP).Dear Sir(s)/Ma'am(s),

This is to inform you that the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors approved and allotted 20,118 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each (Face Value) on February 8, 2022, to eligible employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP. The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotments, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased as under:

From

To

29,723,854 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each

29,743,972 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each

aggregating to Rs. 148,619,270

aggregating to Rs. 148,719,860

In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI

(Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014

("SEBI SBEB Regulations"), the details of shares allotted as above are given in "Annexure I" to this intimation. You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Encl.: AA

Regd. Off.: 804, 805 President House, Opp. C.N. Vidyalaya, Near Ambawadi Circle, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380 006. Gujarat, India. Tel No: +91-79-2656--4337E-mail: info@mastek.com CIN-l74140GJ1982PLC005215

Mastek Limited

T +91 22 6722 4200

#106,107 SDF-IV Seepz, Andheri (East),

F +91 22 6695 1331

Mumbai 400096, Maharashtra, India

W www.mastek.com

Annexure I: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI SBEB Regulations

Sr. No.

Particulars

Disclosure

1.

Company name and address of Registered Office

Mastek Limited

804 / 805, President House,

Opp. C. N. Vidyalaya, Near Ambawadi Circle,

Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380 006, Gujarat.

2.

Name of the Stock Exchanges on which the Company's

BSE Limited (BSE)

shares are listed:

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

3.

Filing date of the statement referred in regulation 10(b) of the

Exchange

Date of 'in-

ESOP

No. of Equity

SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014,

principle' listing

Plan

Shares of Rs. 5

with Stock Exchange:

approvals

each to be issued

under Employee

Stock Option

BSE

October 12, 2011

VI

20,00,000

October 8, 2013

VII

25,00,000

NSE

December 13, 2011

VI

20,00,000

October 8, 2013

VII

25,00,000

4.

Filing Number, if any:

N.A.

5.

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are issued:

ESOP Plan VI and ESOP Plan VII

6.

Kind of security to be listed:

Equity shares

7.

Par value of the shares:

Rs. 5

8.

Date of issue of shares:

February 8, 2022

9.

Number of shares issued:

20,118

10.

Share Certificate No., if applicable:

Not Applicable

11.

Distinctive number of the share, if applicable:

36,655,805 to 36,675,922

12.

ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat:

INE759A01021

13.

Exercise price and Premium per share:

No. of Equity Share

Exercise Price

Premium per

per Share (Rs.)

Share (Rs.)

6,655

5.00

0.00

2,800

66.23

61.23

5,015

174.00

169.00

2,310

188.00

183.00

3,338

350.00

345.00

20,118

14.

Total Issued shares after this issue:

29,743,972

15.

Total Issued share capital after this issue:

Rs. 148,719,860

16.

Details of any lock-in on the shares:

N.A.

17.

Date of expiry of lock-in:

N.A.

18.

Whether shares identical in all respects to existing shares if

All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to exercise of

not, when will they becomeidentical?

Stock Options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares

of the Company

19.

Details of listing fees, if payable:

N.A.

Regd. Off.: 804, 805 President House, Opp. C.N. Vidyalaya, Near Ambawadi Circle, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380 006. Gujarat, India. Tel No: +91-79-2656--4337E-mail: info@mastek.com CIN-l74140GJ1982PLC005215

Disclaimer

Mastek Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
