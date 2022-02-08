Mastek : Allotment of Securities

Mastek Limited T +91 22 6722 4200 #106,107 SDF-IV Seepz, Andheri (East), F +91 22 6695 1331 Mumbai 400096, Maharashtra, India W www.mastek.com

SEC/132/2021-22 February 8, 2022 Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited 25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Fort Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Tel No. 022- 22723121 Tel No.: 022- 26598100 Fax No. 022- 22721919 Fax No. 022-26598120 SCRIP CODE: 523704 SYMBOL: MASTEK

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Sub: Allotment of 20,118 Equity Shares under the Company's Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOP).Dear Sir(s)/Ma'am(s),

This is to inform you that the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors approved and allotted 20,118 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each (Face Value) on February 8, 2022, to eligible employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP. The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotments, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased as under:

From To 29,723,854 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each 29,743,972 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 148,619,270 aggregating to Rs. 148,719,860 In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014

("SEBI SBEB Regulations"), the details of shares allotted as above are given in "Annexure I" to this intimation. You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Encl.: AA

