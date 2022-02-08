Mastek : Allotment of Securities

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Sub: Allotment of 20,118 Equity Shares under the Company's Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOP).Dear Sir(s)/Ma'am(s),
This is to inform you that the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors approved and allotted 20,118 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each (Face Value) on February 8, 2022, to eligible employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP. The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotments, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased as under:
From
To
29,723,854 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each
29,743,972 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each
aggregating to Rs. 148,619,270
aggregating to Rs. 148,719,860
In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI
(Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014
("SEBI SBEB Regulations"), the details of shares allotted as above are given in "Annexure I" to this intimation. You are requested to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Encl.: AA
Regd. Off.: 804, 805 President House, Opp. C.N. Vidyalaya, Near Ambawadi Circle, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380 006. Gujarat, India. Tel No: +91-79-2656--4337E-mail: info@mastek.com CIN-l74140GJ1982PLC005215
Mastek Limited
T +91 22 6722 4200
#106,107 SDF-IV Seepz, Andheri (East),
F +91 22 6695 1331
Mumbai 400096, Maharashtra,India
W www.mastek.com
Annexure I: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 10(c) of SEBI SBEB Regulations
Sr. No.
Particulars
Disclosure
1.
Company name and address of Registered Office
Mastek Limited
804 / 805, President House,
Opp. C. N. Vidyalaya, Near Ambawadi Circle,
Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380 006, Gujarat.
2.
Name of the Stock Exchanges on which the Company's
BSE Limited (BSE)
shares are listed:
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)
3.
Filing date of the statement referred in regulation 10(b) of the
Exchange
Date of 'in-
ESOP
No. of Equity
SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014,
principle' listing
Plan
Shares of Rs. 5
with Stock Exchange:
approvals
each to be issued
under Employee
Stock Option
BSE
October 12, 2011
VI
20,00,000
October 8, 2013
VII
25,00,000
NSE
December 13, 2011
VI
20,00,000
October 8, 2013
VII
25,00,000
4.
Filing Number, if any:
N.A.
5.
Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are issued:
ESOP Plan VI and ESOP Plan VII
6.
Kind of security to be listed:
Equity shares
7.
Par value of the shares:
Rs. 5
8.
Date of issue of shares:
February 8, 2022
9.
Number of shares issued:
20,118
10.
Share Certificate No., if applicable:
Not Applicable
11.
Distinctive number of the share, if applicable:
36,655,805 to 36,675,922
12.
ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat:
INE759A01021
13.
Exercise price and Premium per share:
No. of Equity Share
Exercise Price
Premium per
per Share (Rs.)
Share (Rs.)
6,655
5.00
0.00
2,800
66.23
61.23
5,015
174.00
169.00
2,310
188.00
183.00
3,338
350.00
345.00
20,118
14.
Total Issued shares after this issue:
29,743,972
15.
Total Issued share capital after this issue:
Rs. 148,719,860
16.
Details of any lock-in on the shares:
N.A.
17.
Date of expiry of lock-in:
N.A.
18.
Whether shares identical in all respects to existing shares if
All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to exercise of
not, when will they becomeidentical?
Stock Options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares
of the Company
19.
Details of listing fees, if payable:
N.A.
