Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mastek Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523704   INE759A01021

MASTEK LIMITED

(523704)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mastek : Corrigendum

01/15/2022 | 08:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mastek Limited

T +91 22 6722 4200

#106,107 SDF-IV Seepz, Andheri (East),

F +91 22 6695 1331

Mumbai 400096, Maharashtra, India

W www.mastek.com

SEC/112/2021-22

January 15, 2022

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Tel No. 022- 22723121

Tel No.: 022- 26598100

Fax No. 022- 22721919

Fax No. 022- 26598120

SCRIP CODE: 523704

SYMBOL: MASTEK

Dear Sir(s)/Ma'am(s),

Sub: Corrigendum to the Postal Ballot Notice dated December 17, 2021 ("Notice") of Mastek Limited ("the Company").

This Corrigendum should be read in continuation of and in conjunction with the Notice issued by the Company for seeking Members approval by way of Special Resolution for issue, offer and allotment of equity shares of the Company on Private Placement basis and Adoption of the amended and restated Articles of Association of the Company.

All other contents of the Notice, save and except as amended / modified by this Corrigendum, shall remain unchanged. This Corrigendum is being issued to inform the Members of the Company regarding amendment in the Explanatory Statement, with respect to agenda item no. 2 of the Notice. The relevant changes are made in the Table appearing on Page 14 of the Notice under Point 16, relating to the Explanatory Statement for Item No. 2 of the Notice.

The same will also be available on the website of the Company at www.mastek.comand on the website of National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting.nsdl.comand Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com

This Corrigendum is also being published in the Financial Express (Mumbai) in English, in Guajarati (Ahmedabad); and Lakshadeep (Mumbai) in Marathi, the same newspaper in which the completion of dispatch of Notice of Postal Ballot was published on December 22, 2021.

Request you to take the note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Encl: AA

Regd. Off.: 804, 805 President House, Opp. C.N. Vidyalaya, Near Ambawadi Circle, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380 006. Gujarat, India. Tel No: +91-79-2656--4337E-mail: info@mastek.com CIN-l74140GJ1982PLC005215

Mastek Limited

T +91 22 6722 4200

#106,107 SDF-IV Seepz, Andheri (East),

F +91 22 6695 1331

Mumbai 400096, Maharashtra, India

W www.mastek.com

CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF POSTAL BALLOT

This has reference to the Notice of Postal Ballot dated December 17, 2021("Notice") issued by the Company for the purpose of seeking Members' approval by way of Special Resolution for "Issue, offer, allot equity shares of the Company on private placement basis and Adoption of the amended and restated Articles of Association of the Company."

This Corrigendum is being issued to inform the Members of the Company regarding change in the Explanatory Statement, with respect to Pre-Preferential and Post-Preferential holding of Mr. Yashodhar Bhinde, one of the Proposed Allottee as mentioned on page no. 14 of the Notice under point no. 16.

The Existing Content shall stand replaced with the Replaced Content as per the table below:

Point

Existing Content

Replaced Content

16.

Names of

Pre

Preferential

Post Preferential

Names of

Pre

Preferential

Post

Preferential

(page no.

Proposed

Holding

Holding

Proposed

Holding

Holding

14)

Allottees

No. of

% held

No. of

%

Allottees

No. of

%

No. of

%

Equity

Equity

held

Equity

held

Equity

held

Shares

Shares

Shares

Shares

held

held

held

held

Mr.

203,309

0.68

217,150

0.72

Mr.

203,419

0.68

217,260

0.72

Yashodhar

Yashodhar

Bhinde

Bhinde

This corrigendum should be read in continuation of and in conjunction with the Notice. All other contents of the Notice, save and except as amended / modified by this Corrigendum, shall remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

For Mastek Limited

Dinesh Kalani

Company Secretary

Membership Number: FCS 3343

Place: Mumbai

Date: January 15, 2022

Regd. Off.: 804, 805 President House, Opp. C.N. Vidyalaya, Near Ambawadi Circle, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380 006. Gujarat, India. Tel No: +91-79-2656--4337E-mail: info@mastek.com CIN-l74140GJ1982PLC005215

Disclaimer

Mastek Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 13:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MASTEK LIMITED
08:25aMASTEK : Corrigendum
PU
01/13Mastek Appoints Global Head of Marketing & Partnerships for Mastek Group to Support Its..
AQ
01/13Mastek Limited Appoints Prajakta Talvelkar as Global Head of Marketing & Partnerships
CI
01/12MASTEK : Dividend Updates
PU
2021Mastek Partners With Lytics for Customer Data Activation and Personalization
AQ
2021Mastek Partners with Lytics for Customer Data Activation and Personalization
CI
2021Mastek's Arm Secures $60 Million Contract from UK's Health Care Services Provider
MT
2021MASTEK : Continues the Growth Momentum, Q2FY22 Revenue at $72.0mn; Up by 25.0% Y-O-Y Basis..
GL
2021Mastek Limited Reports Revenue Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021MASTEK : Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q2; Shares Fall 3%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 646 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2022 2 848 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 94 559 M 1 276 M 1 275 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float -
Chart MASTEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mastek Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3 181,25 INR
Average target price 2 890,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiral Chandrana Global Chief Executive Officer
Arun Agarwal Global Chief Financial Officer
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Narottam Sharma Group Chief Information Officer
Dinesh Kalani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTEK LIMITED5.42%1 276
ACCENTURE PLC-14.76%223 324
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.15%198 076
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.41%120 360
INFOSYS LIMITED2.20%109 118
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.23%96 392