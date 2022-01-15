Mastek : Corrigendum

Sub: Corrigendum to the Postal Ballot Notice dated December 17, 2021 ("Notice") of Mastek Limited ("the Company").
This Corrigendum should be read in continuation of and in conjunction with the Notice issued by the Company for seeking Members approval by way of Special Resolution for issue, offer and allotment of equity shares of the Company on Private Placement basis and Adoption of the amended and restated Articles of Association of the Company.
All other contents of the Notice, save and except as amended / modified by this Corrigendum, shall remain unchanged. This Corrigendum is being issued to inform the Members of the Company regarding amendment in the Explanatory Statement, with respect to agenda item no. 2 of the Notice. The relevant changes are made in the Table appearing on Page 14 of the Notice under Point 16, relating to the Explanatory Statement for Item No. 2 of the Notice.
The same will also be available on the website of the Company at www.mastek.comand on the website of National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting.nsdl.comand Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.comand National Stock Exchange of India Limited atwww.nseindia.com
This Corrigendum is also being published in the Financial Express (Mumbai) in English, in Guajarati (Ahmedabad); and Lakshadeep (Mumbai) in Marathi, the same newspaper in which the completion of dispatch of Notice of Postal Ballot was published on December 22, 2021.
Request you to take the note of the above.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
Encl: AA
Regd. Off.: 804, 805 President House, Opp. C.N. Vidyalaya, Near Ambawadi Circle, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380 006. Gujarat, India. Tel No: +91-79-2656--4337E-mail: info@mastek.com CIN-l74140GJ1982PLC005215
CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF POSTAL BALLOT
This has reference to the Notice of Postal Ballot dated December 17, 2021("Notice") issued by the Company for the purpose of seeking Members' approval by way of Special Resolution for "Issue, offer, allot equity shares of the Company on private placement basis and Adoption of the amended and restated Articles of Association of the Company."
This Corrigendum is being issued to inform the Members of the Company regarding change in the Explanatory Statement, with respect to Pre-Preferential and Post-Preferential holding of Mr. Yashodhar Bhinde, one of the Proposed Allottee as mentioned on page no. 14 of the Notice under point no. 16.
The Existing Content shall stand replaced with the Replaced Content as per the table below:
Point
Existing Content
Replaced Content
16.
Names of
Pre
Preferential
Post Preferential
Names of
Pre
Preferential
Post
Preferential
(page no.
Proposed
Holding
Holding
Proposed
Holding
Holding
14)
Allottees
No. of
% held
No. of
%
Allottees
No. of
%
No. of
%
Equity
Equity
held
Equity
held
Equity
held
Shares
Shares
Shares
Shares
held
held
held
held
Mr.
203,309
0.68
217,150
0.72
Mr.
203,419
0.68
217,260
0.72
Yashodhar
Yashodhar
Bhinde
Bhinde
This corrigendum should be read in continuation of and in conjunction with the Notice. All other contents of the Notice, save and except as amended / modified by this Corrigendum, shall remain unchanged.
By Order of the Board
For Mastek Limited
Dinesh Kalani
Company Secretary
Membership Number: FCS 3343
Place: Mumbai
Date: January 15, 2022
