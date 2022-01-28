Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mastek Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523704   INE759A01021

MASTEK LIMITED

(523704)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/28
2681 INR   +3.02%
01:33pMASTEK : Credit Rating
PU
01/20Mastek Q3FY22 Revenue at $73.6 Mn; Up by 22.4% Y-O-Y Basis 12 Months Order Backlog Grew by 34.3% Y-O-Y
GL
01/20Mastek to Seek M&A
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mastek : Credit Rating

01/28/2022 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mastek Limited

T +91 22 6722 4200

#106,107 SDF-IV Seepz, Andheri (East),

F +91 22 6695 1331

Mumbai 400096, Maharashtra, India

W www.mastek.com

SEC/125/2021-22

January 28, 2022

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Tel No. 022-22723121

Tel No. 26598100

Fax no. 22723719

Fax No. 022-26598237/26598238

SCRIP CODE: 523704

SYMBOL: MASTEK

Dear Sir(s)/Ma'am(s),

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 - "Ratings Reaffirmed and rated amount enhanced" by ICRA Limited.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015, kindly note that ICRA Limited, Credit Rating Agency has assigned the Credit Rating for Bank Facilities (Fund based limits and Non - Fund based limits) as follows:

Instrument

Previous Rated

Current Rated

Rating Received

Amount

Amount

(Rs. crore)

(Rs. crore)

Long - term Fund-based

4.0

30.0

[ICRA]AA-(Stable) reaffirmed / assigned

Short - term Non-fund based

9.0

50.0

[ICRA]A1+ reaffirmed / assigned

Long - term / Short - term fund based / Non-fund based

6.0

6.0

[ICRA]AA-(Stable) / [ICRA]A1+ reaffirmed

Total

19.0

86.0

The rating assigned letter received from ICRA Limited is attached hereto.

The above is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Encl: AA

Regd. Off.: 804, 805 President House, Opp. C.N. Vidyalaya, Near Ambawadi Circle, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380 006. Gujarat, India. Tel No: +91-79-2656--4337E-mail: info@mastek.com CIN-l74140GJ1982PLC005215

ICRA Limite d

Ref: ICRA/Mastek Limited/27012022/1

Date: January 27,2022

Mr. Arun Agarwal

Group Chief Financial Officer

Mastek Limited

#106, SDF IV,

Seepz, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 096

Dear Sir,

Re: Surveillance of ICRA-assigned Credit Rating for Rs. 19.0 crore Bank Facilities and Enhancement of Rs. 67.0 Crore Bank facility of Mastek Limited.

Please refer the Rating Agreement/Statement of Work dated May 11,2012 between ICRA Limited ("ICRA") and your company, whereby, ICRA is required to review the ratings assigned to your company on an annual basis or as and when the circumstances so warrant. Further, please refer Statement of work dated December 29,2021 bank facilities seeking an enhancement of the captioned limit(s) of bank facilities of your company from Rs. 19.0 crore to Rs. 86.0 crore.

Please note that the Rating Committee of ICRA, after due consideration, has reaffirmed the long term rating of [ICRA] AA- (pronounced ICRA double A minus) and short-term rating of [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced as ICRA A one plus) assigned earlier to the Rs. 19.0 crore Bank Facilities of your Company and has assigned a long-term rating of [ICRA] AA- (pronounced ICRA double A minus) and a short- term rating of [ICRA] A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus) to the captioned Bank facilities ("Rating") of Rs 67.0 crore. The Outlook on the long-term rating is Stable. This Rating indicates high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk.

In any of your publicity material or other document wherever you are using the above Rating(s), it should be stated as [ICRA]AA- (Stable)/[ICRA]A1+.

The aforesaid Rating(s) will be due for surveillance any time before Jan 24, 2023. However, ICRA reserves the right to review and/or, revise the above Rating(s) at any time on the basis of new information becoming available, or the required information not being available, or other circumstances that ICRA believes could have an impact on the Rating(s). Therefore, request the lenders and investors to visit ICRA website at www.icra.infor latest Rating(s) of the Company.

The Rating(s) are specific to the terms and conditions of the bank facilities as indicated to us by you, and any change in the terms or size of the same would require a review of the Rating(s) by us. In case there is any change in the terms and conditions or the size of the rated bank facilities, the same must

Building No. 8, 2nd Floor, Tower

Tel.: +91.124 .4545300

Website: www.icra.in

A

CIN :

Email: info@icraindia.com

DLF Cyber City, Phase II

L749999DL1991PLC042749

Helpdesk: +91 9354738909

Gurugram - 122002, Haryana

Registered Office: B-710, Statesman House, 148, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi 110001.Tel. :+91.11.23357940-45

R A T I N GR E S E A R C HI N F O R M A T I O N

be brought to our notice before the bank facilities is used by you. In the event such changes occur after the Ratings have been assigned by us and their use has been confirmed by you, the Ratings would be subject to our review, following which there could be a change in the Ratings previously assigned. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any change in the over-all limit of the bank facilities from that specified in the first paragraph of this letter would constitute an enhancement that would not be covered by or under the said Rating Agreement.

ICRA reserves the right to review and/or, revise the above Rating(s) at any time on the basis of new information becoming available, or the required information not being available, or other circumstances that ICRA believes could have an impact on the Rating(s) assigned.

The Rating(s) assigned must be understood solely as an opinion and should not be treated, or cause to be treated, as recommendation to buy, sell, or hold the rated [Instrument] availed/issued by your Company.

The Rating(s) assigned to the bank facilities of your Company shall require revalidation if there is any change in the size or structure of the rated bank facilities.

You are also requested to forthwith inform us about any default or delay in repayment of interest or principal amount of the instrument rated, as above, or any other debt instruments/ borrowing and keep us informed of any other developments which may have a direct or indirect impact on the debt servicing capability of the company including any proposal for re-schedulement or postponement of the repayment programmes of the dues/ debts of the Company with any lender(s) / investor(s). Further, you are requested to inform us immediately as and when the borrowing limit for the instrument rated, as above, or as prescribed by the regulatory authority(ies) is exceeded.

We look forward to your communication and assure you of our best services.

With kind regards,

Yours sincerely,

For ICRA Limited

Shamsher Dewan

Vice President & Group Head : Corporate Ratings shamsherd@icraindia.com

Building No. 8, 2nd Floor, Tower

Tel.: +91.124 .4545300

Website: www.icra.in

A

CIN :

Email: info@icraindia.com

DLF Cyber City, Phase II

L749999DL1991PLC042749

Helpdesk: +91 9354738909

Gurugram - 122002, Haryana

Registered Office: B-710, Statesman House, 148, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi 110001.Tel. :+91.11.23357940-45

R A T I N GR E S E A R C HI N F O R M A T I O N

Appendix -A

Instrument Details

Details of Bank Limits Rated by ICRA (Rated on Long-term scale)

Amount

Rating

Rating Assigned on

(Rs. crore)

Fund Based Working capital

ICICI Bank

30.0

[ICRA]/AA-(Stable)

January 25 ,2022

Total

30.0

Details of Bank Limits Rated by ICRA (Short term Scale)

Amount

Rating

Rating Assigned on

(Rs. crore)

Non-Fund Based Working capital

ICICI Bank

40.0

[ICRA]A1+

January 25 ,2022

Standard Chartered Bank

10.0

[ICRA]A1+

January 25 ,2022

Total

50.0

Details of Bank Limits Rated by ICRA (Rated on Long-term/ short term Scale)

Amount

Rating

Rating Assigned on

(Rs. crore)

Fund/Non-Fund Based Working

Capital

Standard Chartered Bank

6.0

[ICRA]/AA-(Stable)/ [ICRA]A1+

January 25 ,2022

Total

6.0

Building No. 8, 2nd Floor, Tower

Tel.: +91.124 .4545300

Website: www.icra.in

A

CIN :

Email: info@icraindia.com

DLF Cyber City, Phase II

L749999DL1991PLC042749

Helpdesk: +91 9354738909

Gurugram - 122002, Haryana

Registered Office: B-710, Statesman House, 148, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi 110001.Tel. :+91.11.23357940-45

R A T I N GR E S E A R C HI N F O R M A T I O N

Disclaimer

Mastek Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 18:32:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MASTEK LIMITED
01:33pMASTEK : Credit Rating
PU
01/20Mastek Q3FY22 Revenue at $73.6 Mn; Up by 22.4% Y-O-Y Basis 12 Months Order Backlog Grew..
GL
01/20Mastek to Seek M&A
CI
01/20Mastek's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q3; Shares Plunge 12%
MT
01/19MASTEK : Press Release (Revised)
PU
01/19Mastek Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Dec..
CI
01/19Mastek Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Financial Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
01/19MASTEK : Shareholders meeting
PU
01/18Mastek Opens New Office in Romania
MT
01/15MASTEK : Corrigendum
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 509 M 287 M 287 M
Net income 2022 2 832 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 79 690 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart MASTEK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mastek Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTEK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 681,00 INR
Average target price 3 435,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiral Chandrana Global Chief Executive Officer
Arun Agarwal Vice President-Finance
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Narottam Sharma Group Chief Information Officer
Dinesh Kalani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTEK LIMITED-11.16%1 028
ACCENTURE PLC-19.59%210 684
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.38%179 445
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%118 844
INFOSYS LIMITED-11.08%93 523
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-20.34%82 768