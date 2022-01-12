Mastek : Dividend Updates

Mastek Limited T +91 22 6722 4200 #106,107 SDF-IV Seepz, Andheri (East), F +91 22 6695 1331 Mumbai 400096, Maharashtra, India W www.mastek.com SEC/111/2021-22 January 12, 2022 Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited 25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Fort Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai-400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Tel No. 022- 22723121 Tel No.: 022- 26598100 Fax No. 022- 22721919 Fax No. 022-26598120 SCRIP CODE: 523704 SYMBOL: MASTEK

Dear Sir(s)/Ma'am(s),

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Payment of Interim Dividend for FY 2021-22.

In continuation of our letter dated SEC/110/2021-22, January 10, 2022, regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, for consideration of Consolidated and Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its aforesaid meeting, will also consider the payment of Interim Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2022.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

