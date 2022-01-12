Mastek : Dividend Updates

|
Mastek Limited
T +91 22 6722 4200
#106,107 SDF-IV Seepz, Andheri (East),
F +91 22 6695 1331
Mumbai 400096, Maharashtra, India
W www.mastek.com
SEC/111/2021-22
January 12, 2022
Listing Department
Listing Department
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai-400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Tel No. 022- 22723121
Tel No.: 022- 26598100
Fax No. 022- 22721919
Fax No. 022-26598120
SCRIP CODE: 523704
SYMBOL: MASTEK
Dear Sir(s)/Ma'am(s),
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Payment of Interim Dividend for FY 2021-22.
In continuation of our letter dated SEC/110/2021-22, January 10, 2022, regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, for consideration of Consolidated and Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its aforesaid meeting, will also consider the payment of Interim Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2022.
You are requested to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
