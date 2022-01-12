Log in
    523704   INE759A01021

MASTEK LIMITED

(523704)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/12
3247.7 INR   +7.54%
12:16pMASTEK : Dividend Updates
PU
2021Mastek Partners With Lytics for Customer Data Activation and Personalization
AQ
2021Mastek Partners with Lytics for Customer Data Activation and Personalization
CI
Mastek : Dividend Updates

01/12/2022 | 12:16pm EST
Mastek Limited

T +91 22 6722 4200

#106,107 SDF-IV Seepz, Andheri (East),

F +91 22 6695 1331

Mumbai 400096, Maharashtra, India

W www.mastek.com

SEC/111/2021-22

January 12, 2022

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai-400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Tel No. 022- 22723121

Tel No.: 022- 26598100

Fax No. 022- 22721919

Fax No. 022-26598120

SCRIP CODE: 523704

SYMBOL: MASTEK

Dear Sir(s)/Ma'am(s),

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Payment of Interim Dividend for FY 2021-22.

In continuation of our letter dated SEC/110/2021-22, January 10, 2022, regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, for consideration of Consolidated and Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its aforesaid meeting, will also consider the payment of Interim Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2022.

You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Regd. Off.: 804, 805 President House, Opp. C.N. Vidyalaya, Near Ambawadi Circle, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad - 380 006. Gujarat, India. Tel No: +91-79-2656--4337E-mail: info@mastek.com CIN-l74140GJ1982PLC005215

Disclaimer

Mastek Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
