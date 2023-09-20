Mastek is recognized by the Everest Group's Platform Services Enterprise Pulse 2023 Report

Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a trusted digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, was named in the recently published Everest Group report, "Platform Services Enterprise Pulse 2023." The report recognizes Mastek as one of the "Top Five Service Providers Delivering Superior Value" in Oracle Cloud Applications Services.

Everest Group, a prominent research and consulting firm, identified Mastek as a standout performer in Oracle Cloud Applications Services. The group’s findings are based on over 120 interviews with global enterprises in 2022–23. These interviews assessed service providers' performance and value in delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional client value.

Abhishek Mundra, Practice Director, Everest Group, said, “Mastek has demonstrated a track record of delivering impactful transformation for enterprises in the manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and life sciences industries. It has achieved high customer satisfaction scores by showcasing strong account management and engagement flexibility. Also, enterprises acknowledge Mastek's proactiveness and partnership with Oracle as its key strength areas. It has helped position Mastek as one of the top five service providers, delivering superior value for Oracle cloud applications in the Platform Services Enterprise Pulse 2023 report.”

Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO at Mastek, said, “We are honored to be recognized as one of the top five service providers in Oracle Cloud Applications Services by the Everest Group. The achievement reflects our dedication to providing superior solutions and driving cloud adoption for our clients. It is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our teams, coupled with our global presence. Mastek is dedicated to decomplexing digital transformation for its clients and helping them harness the power of Oracle Cloud Applications for driving business growth and success.”

The Platform Services Enterprise Pulse 2023 report acknowledged Mastek's dedication to delivering customer satisfaction, meeting expectations as a tech provider, promoting platform adoption, and maintaining its ranking among the top five service providers in the Oracle Cloud Applications Services domain.

About Mastek

Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704) is a trusted digital engineering and cloud transformation partner that delivers innovative solutions and business outcomes to clients in Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, and more. The company empowers enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications and data to the cloud, and accelerate digital advantage, ensuring customer success and decomplexing digital initiatives. With a strong pool of 2000+ Oracle experts and over 100 industry-specific solutions, Mastek is a preferred Oracle partner. Its workforce of over 6,000 operates across 40+ countries in the UK, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, delivering business value with velocity. Mastek is a Summit-level Salesforce consulting partner and a Select-tier Services Partner with Snowflake. For more details, please visit our website, www.mastek.com.

