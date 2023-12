Master Ad Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company, which is engaged in the provision of advertising services. The Company is engaged in outdoor advertising media with a range of advertising, still images and digital media with technology that can be linked to online and all marketing channels. The Company has two segments: Advertising segment and System installation service segment. Its subsidiaries include Master and More Company Limited, which is involved in production and providing outdoor advertising media service; Inkjet Images (Thailand) Company Limited, which is engaged in the production of advertising media and billboards; VGI Global Media (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, which is engaged in the provision of advertising services; and VGI MACO (Singapore) Private Limited, which is engaged in the investment in advertising media business. Its other subsidiaries include Eye On Ads Company Limited, Green Ad Company Limited and Maco Outdoor Sdn Bhd, which are holding company.