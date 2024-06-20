MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC, the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its previously announced notes offering (the “Offering”) and has agreed to issue and sell $700 million aggregate principal amount of 7.00% Senior Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes are expected to settle on or around June 27, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be the Company’s unsecured and unsubordinated debt obligations and will be guaranteed, on a senior unsecured basis, by the subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s credit facility.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with borrowings under its new revolving credit facility and cash on hand, to fund the previously announced acquisition of Supreme Cabinetry Brands, Inc. (“Supreme”), refinance the Company’s existing revolving credit facility and Term Loan A credit facility, and pay fees and expenses associated with the refinancing of the existing credit agreement, the issuance and proceeds of the Notes and the acquisition of Supreme.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States, only to certain non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About MasterBrand:

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is the largest manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America and offers a comprehensive portfolio of leading residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom and other parts of the home. MasterBrand products are available in a wide variety of designs, finishes and styles and span the most attractive categories of the cabinets market: stock, semi-custom and premium cabinetry. These products are delivered through an industry-leading distribution network of over 4,400 dealers, major retailers and builders. MasterBrand employs over 12,000 associates across more than 20 manufacturing facilities and offices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620863474/en/