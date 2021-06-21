Log in
MasterCard : 2021 Agenda

06/21/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
Mastercard Incorporated

Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

June 22, 2021

Agenda

Call to Order / Introductions

Notice of Meeting and Quorum / Matters for Consideration

  • Elect 14 Directors
  • Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
  • Ratify Appointment of PwC for 2021
  • Approval of Amended and Restated Long Term Incentive Plan
  • Approval of Amended and Restated Non-Employee Director Equity Compensation Plan
  • Approval of Amendments to the Certificate of Incorporation

Opening of Polls

Announce Voting Results

Business Update

Q&A Session

Adjournment of Meeting

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
