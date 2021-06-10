MasterCard : 2021 Proxy Supplement

By now you have received our Proxy Statement in connection with our upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We ask for your support of our Board's recommendations on all of the proposals included in our Proxy Statement. In particular, the Board recommends that you vote in favor of Proposal 2 - the annual advisory vote on the compensation paid to our Named Officers (the "Executive Compensation Proposal").

Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. ("ISS") has recommended that stockholders oppose our Executive Compensation Proposal. ISS expressed concerns with the adjustments we made to our 2020 Annual Incentive program and our 2018 Performance Stock Unit ("PSU") program in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 impact on business and incentive program

Pay-for-performance is a fundamental principle underlying our executive compensation program. COVID-19 created unprecedented circumstances which rendered our pre-established performance goals obsolete based on business factors outside of management's control - namely, the decrease in Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) and cross-border travel due to the pandemic.

Due to the extraordinary circumstances related to COVID-19, and the challenges our employees met and the strong results they delivered, our Board's Human Resources & Compensation Committee (the "HRCC") gave significant attention to considering and deliberating over what, if any, actions should be taken to address the impact of COVID-19 on our compensation programs. Those efforts took the form of several meetings and contemplation of methodologies to address the alignment of pay and performance in a unique environment. In particular, the HRCC determined that, in considering the application of discretion to modify incentive payouts, it would adhere to certain key principles:

Preserve alignment with Total Stockholder Return ("TSR")

Fairly compensate employees for what is within their control, while mitigating the impact from COVID-19

COVID-19 Engage and retain talent during the crisis and our executive transition amid a competitive market for talent

Ensure Mastercard can continue to motivate its employees and promote morale and cohesion during a critical period of significant change

Utilize a consistent and robust methodology across both annual incentive awards and PSUs based on empirical external data to adjust performance goals for the impact of COVID-19, and

COVID-19, and Communicate internally and externally with full transparency and contemporaneously with decisions being made.

The HRCC determined adjustments to our 2020 Annual Incentive program and our 2018 PSU program were appropriate, especially in light of the company's strong TSR.

As of December 31, 2020: