MasterCard : 2021 Rules of Conduct

2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

June 22, 2021, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Rules of Conduct

Mastercard welcomes you to its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, being conducted virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MA2021. In fairness to all in attendance, and in the interest of conducting an orderly meeting, we require you to honor the following rules of conduct:

Unless otherwise announced by the Executive Chairman, the meeting will follow the agenda.

Only stockholders of record or their proxies are entitled to submit questions and vote during the Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting with the ability to vote and submit questions, stockholders must log in using the unique 16-digit control number found on the voting instruction form, Notice of Internet Availability, proxy materials or email.

If you are not a stockholder or do not have a control number, you may attend as a guest of the meeting, but you will not have the option to vote your shares, submit questions or otherwise participate in the virtual meeting.

You are encouraged to log into the website up to 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting's start time.

If you wish to vote your shares during the Annual Meeting, or change your previously submitted vote, you may do so while the polls are open by clicking on the vote button during the time the polls are open for voting.

If you have voted your shares prior to the start of the Annual Meeting, your vote has been received by our inspector of elections and there is no need to vote those shares during the meeting unless you wish to revoke or change your vote.

Stockholders may submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting by entering their control number and submitting a question under the "Questions for Management" tab at www.ProxyVote.com .