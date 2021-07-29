Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/28 04:10:00 pm
383.44 USD   -1.75%
08:36aMastercard 2Q Revenue Rises 36%
DJ
08:16aMASTERCARD : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:14aMASTERCARD : Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard 2Q Revenue Rises 36%

07/29/2021 | 08:36am EDT
By Allison Prang

Mastercard Inc. logged an increase in second-quarter revenue and profit and reported higher gross-dollar and cross-border volume.

The credit-card company's profit increased by 45%, to $2.07 billion, or $2.08 a share, up from $1.41 a share a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.95 a share.

Net revenue was $4.53 billion, up 36% year over year.

Gross-dollar volume on a local-currency basis climbed 33% and cross-border volume on a local-currency basis rose 58%.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 0835ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 463 M - -
Net income 2021 7 877 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 380 B 380 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales 2022 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 62,2%
