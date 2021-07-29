Mastercard 2Q Revenue Rises 36%

By Allison Prang

Mastercard Inc. logged an increase in second-quarter revenue and profit and reported higher gross-dollar and cross-border volume.

The credit-card company's profit increased by 45%, to $2.07 billion, or $2.08 a share, up from $1.41 a share a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.95 a share.

Net revenue was $4.53 billion, up 36% year over year.

Gross-dollar volume on a local-currency basis climbed 33% and cross-border volume on a local-currency basis rose 58%.

