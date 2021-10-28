Log in
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD

(MA)
Mastercard Incorporated Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

10/28/2021 | 08:07am EDT
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its third quarter 2021 financial results through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.mastercard.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and available here.

At 9:00 a.m. ET today, the company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details:
U.S. dial-in: 833-714-0894
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-778-560-2664
U.K. local dial-in: 02035478612
Conference ID: 9160547

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the following dial-in:
U.S. dial-in: 800-585-8367
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-416-621-4642
Conference ID: 9160547

The webcast recording and all related materials can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 838 M - -
Net income 2021 8 208 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 331 B 331 B -
EV / Sales 2021 17,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 335,72 $
Average target price 433,09 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD0.11%331 280
VISA-1.35%456 628
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.32%276 062
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.38.68%48 008
NUVEI CORPORATION100.30%18 036
AVAST PLC4.89%8 014