  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mastercard : Names World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Global Brand Ambassador and Announces Partnership with Meltwater Champions Chess Tour as Part of its Priceless Experiences Launch for Chess Enthusiasts

09/21/2021 | 12:12am EDT
Mastercard announced today that it is naming Magnus Carlsen, the highest-rated chess player of all time, a Mastercard Global Brand Ambassador, as it adds chess to its coveted roster of sports sponsorships. Carlsen is a natural fit to join the company's all-star lineup of ambassadors, which includes Lionel Messi, Naomi Osaka, Crystal Dunn and Dan Carter. As part of Mastercard's commitment to bringing new and exciting Priceless Experiences to chess enthusiast cardholders, Mastercard is joining Meltwater Champions Chess Tour as an official partner, effective immediately.

Together with Carlsen and the Tour, Mastercard is curating a wide range of Priceless experiences and exclusive cardholder benefits, via Priceless.com and upcoming promotions to help fans experience what they love about chess. Starting today, cardholders can register for the Chess Insights from World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Experience. Fans will get to join Carlsen during a live, virtual experience, and listen to him speak about his passion for chess, with Carlsen answering select questions from the live audience throughout the digital experience. Those who attend the experience will also receive a one-month premium subscription to chess24.com.

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 04:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 861 M - -
Net income 2021 8 248 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,9x
Yield 2021 0,48%
Capitalization 335 B 335 B -
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 339,69 $
Average target price 435,61 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD-3.89%338 503
VISA0.60%471 622
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.17.99%324 708
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.34.04%46 401
NUVEI CORPORATION120.83%18 776
AVAST PLC6.38%8 179