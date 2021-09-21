Mastercard : Names World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Global Brand Ambassador and Announces Partnership with Meltwater Champions Chess Tour as Part of its Priceless Experiences Launch for Chess Enthusiasts

Mastercard announced today that it is naming Magnus Carlsen, the highest-rated chess player of all time, a Mastercard Global Brand Ambassador, as it adds chess to its coveted roster of sports sponsorships. Carlsen is a natural fit to join the company's all-star lineup of ambassadors, which includes Lionel Messi, Naomi Osaka, Crystal Dunn and Dan Carter. As part of Mastercard's commitment to bringing new and exciting Priceless Experiences to chess enthusiast cardholders, Mastercard is joining Meltwater Champions Chess Tour as an official partner, effective immediately.

Together with Carlsen and the Tour, Mastercard is curating a wide range of Priceless experiences and exclusive cardholder benefits, via Priceless.com and upcoming promotions to help fans experience what they love about chess. Starting today, cardholders can register for the Chess Insights from World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Experience. Fans will get to join Carlsen during a live, virtual experience, and listen to him speak about his passion for chess, with Carlsen answering select questions from the live audience throughout the digital experience. Those who attend the experience will also receive a one-month premium subscription to chess24.com.