Mastercard Shuffles International Operations Leadership

By Kimberly Chin

Mastercard Inc. has made a spate of leadership changes in its international operations.

The payments company named its president of international markets Gilberto Caldart as vice chair of senior client partnerships and relationships.

Raghu Malhotra and Ling Hai will head its international markets division as co-presidents, Mastercard said. They will be responsible for advancing business strategy, sales, business development and engagement with customers and regulators across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America, the company said.

Mastercard named Dimitrios Dosis, who has served as president of the company's professional services arm, Mastercard Advisors, as president of its newly structured Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The company tapped Yasemin Bedir, its executive vice president for processors and community institutions for the U.S., to head the newly created Turkey and Commonwealth of Independent States division. She will report to Mr. Dosis, the company said.

Asia Pacific Co-President Ari Sarker will become the sole president in the region.

The appointments will go into effect Jan. 1, it said.

Linda Kirkpatrick, president of Mastercard's North America operations; Carlo Enrico, president of the Latin America region; and Mark Barnett, president of Europe, will remain in their current roles, the company said.

Mastercard's shares rose 1.4% in pre-market trading to about $338.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 0817ET