Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard Shuffles International Operations Leadership

12/07/2021 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kimberly Chin

Mastercard Inc. has made a spate of leadership changes in its international operations.

The payments company named its president of international markets Gilberto Caldart as vice chair of senior client partnerships and relationships.

Raghu Malhotra and Ling Hai will head its international markets division as co-presidents, Mastercard said. They will be responsible for advancing business strategy, sales, business development and engagement with customers and regulators across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America, the company said.

Mastercard named Dimitrios Dosis, who has served as president of the company's professional services arm, Mastercard Advisors, as president of its newly structured Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The company tapped Yasemin Bedir, its executive vice president for processors and community institutions for the U.S., to head the newly created Turkey and Commonwealth of Independent States division. She will report to Mr. Dosis, the company said.

Asia Pacific Co-President Ari Sarker will become the sole president in the region.

The appointments will go into effect Jan. 1, it said.

Linda Kirkpatrick, president of Mastercard's North America operations; Carlo Enrico, president of the Latin America region; and Mark Barnett, president of Europe, will remain in their current roles, the company said.

Mastercard's shares rose 1.4% in pre-market trading to about $338.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 0817ET

All news about MASTERCARD
08:18aMastercard Shuffles International Operations Leadership
DJ
08:08aMastercard Revamps International Operations in Line With Strategic Priorities
MT
07:33aMastercard Realigns International Operations
BU
03:10aBLOCKCHAIN BITES : Mastercard sets off to launch crypto-linked cards in the Asia Pacific; ..
AQ
12/06MASTERCARD : Nets and Ethoca partner to reduce chargebacks, friendly fraud and transaction..
PU
12/06Tutuka and Paymentology create the world's first global issuer-processor spanning 49 co..
AQ
12/06Tutuka and Paymentology create the world's first global issuer-processor spanning 49 co..
AQ
12/03Mastercard Foundation and Light for the World Launch Online Platform to Facilitate Acce..
AQ
12/02China's New Economy Contribution Rises in November as Labor Investments Grow
MT
12/02Thousands of Boda Boda Operators in Uganda Empowered in the Fight against COVID-19 thro..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 848 M - -
Net income 2021 8 436 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,3x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 328 B 328 B -
EV / Sales 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 333,33 $
Average target price 430,70 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD-14.19%327 516
VISA-7.34%427 361
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-21.07%217 198
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.46.56%49 454
NUVEI CORPORATION52.83%13 293
AVAST PLC12.67%8 310