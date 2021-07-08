Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/08 09:24:45 am
366.715 USD   -1.93%
366.715 USD   -1.93%
09:10aMASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE : U.S. Retail Sales Grew 11.0%* Year-Over-Year in June
BU
05:06aMASTERCARD  : 'Financial Inclusion Initiative Will Drive Open Banking'
AQ
07/08MASTERCARD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Retail Sales Grew 11.0%* Year-Over-Year in June

07/08/2021 | 09:10am EDT
Retail sales see double-digit growth above 10%* compared to June 2019

Just as summer months bring warmer weather, U.S. retail sales continue to heat up, with June marking the ninth consecutive month of total retail sales growth*. According to Mastercard SpendingPulseTM, U.S. retail sales excluding automotive and gasoline increased +11.0% year-over-year in June and increased +10.4% compared to June 2019. E-commerce growth continued to hold steady +8.3% YOY/ +95.0% YO2Y, reflecting the ongoing shift to digital, driven by the pandemic. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005272/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Specifically, sales growth for Restaurants +55.1% YOY/ +16.8% YO2Y, Department Stores +67.4% YOY/ +11.8% YO2Y and Apparel +62.9.1% YOY/ +12.7% YO2Y are up as consumers continue to venture out more for meals and shop both online and in stores, refreshing their looks for summer camp, vacations and travel. Meanwhile, the Furniture & Furnishings sector experienced its first month of negative YOY growth -5.3% compared to last year's strong sales, when consumers were doing home projects in the midst of the pandemic, but sales remain elevated for the sector overall +16.6% YO2Y.

*excluding auto and gas

About Mastercard SpendingPulse

Mastercard SpendingPulse™ reports on national retail sales across all payment types in select markets around the world. The findings are based on aggregate sales activity in the Mastercard payments network, coupled with survey-based estimates for certain other payment forms, such as cash and check. As such, SpendingPulse™ insights do not in any way contain, reflect or relate to actual Mastercard operational or financial performance, or specific payment-card-issuer data. Mastercard SpendingPulse defines “U.S. retail sales” as sales at retailers and food services merchants of all sizes. Sales activity within the services sector (for example, travel services such as airlines and lodging) are not included.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 394 M - -
Net income 2021 7 802 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 911 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,5x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 371 B 371 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 62,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD4.76%376 212
VISA9.72%506 155
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.26.87%340 201
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.8.89%36 577
NUVEI CORPORATION34.57%11 073
AVAST PLC-5.38%7 061