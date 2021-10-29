Log in
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD

(MA)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 848 M - -
Net income 2021 8 397 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 715 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 330 B 330 B -
EV / Sales 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 62,0%
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 335,52 $
Average target price 428,53 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD-6.00%329 668
VISA-3.18%448 142
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-0.69%273 301
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.43.25%49 901
NUVEI CORPORATION91.21%17 142
AVAST PLC4.11%7 928