MASTERCARD    MA

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Mastercard battles to limit scope of $19 billion UK class action

03/26/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mastercard Inc. credit cards are displayed in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) -Mastercard, a global payment processor, is battling attempts to add about 14 million deceased people to a 14 billion pound-plus ($19.3 billion) British class action in an effort to limit the scope of the historic case.

A Mastercard lawyer told London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on Friday that an application seeking to add those who died between 1992 and 2008 into the country's first mass consumer claim, that alleges the company overcharged people over a near 16-year period, was a "nullity".

"A claim cannot be brought in the name of a deceased person," Mark Hoskins, representing Mastercard, said at the hearing.

Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who is leading the claim, alleges that Mastercard overcharged almost 60 million people in Britain - including about 14 million people who are deceased - over the period. The case could entitle adults and their estates to roughly 300 pounds each if successful.

Hoskins said attempts to add new members -- or their administrators, personal representatives, executors or next of kin -- to the "very serious claim" was also now time-barred.

The company is also resisting attempts to add compound interest to any award, which the court heard could push up the value of the claim by more than 2 billion pounds.

Lawyers for Merricks pushed for the deceased to be included, questioned why death might time-bar a valid case and urged the tribunal either to certify the lawsuit with compound interest or defer the question to the trial tribunal.

The drawn-out case was brought in 2016, one year after the CAT was nominated to oversee Britain's U.S.-style "opt-out" class action regime for breaches of UK or EU competition law.

The CAT blocked the case in 2017 but is re-considering authorising it as a collective action and determining its scope -- and establishing a standard for a string of other, stalled class actions -- after the UK Supreme Court in December lowered the bar for allowing such actions to proceed.

Merricks, who is being advised by law firm Quinn Emanuel, alleges Mastercard charged excessive "interchange" fees - the fees retailers pay credit card companies when consumers use a card to shop - between May 1992 and June 2008 and that those fees were passed on to consumers as retailers raised prices.

Mastercard says it "fundamentally disagrees" with the claim, that people received valuable benefits from its payments technology and that the lawsuit is driven by U.S. lawyers and backed by organisations focused on making money for themselves.

A judgment will be made later.

($1 = 0.7264 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman, Kirsten Donovan)

By Kirstin Ridley


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 081 M - -
Net income 2021 7 944 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 356 B 356 B -
EV / Sales 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales 2022 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 388,21 $
Last Close Price 358,36 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Steven J. Freiberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD0.76%379 226
VISA-4.92%477 190
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.02%292 771
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-8.98%33 480
NUVEI CORPORATION-4.47%9 090
AVAST PLC-14.42%6 558
