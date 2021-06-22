Mastercard : Announces Annual Meeting Results

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced the results of its annual meeting of stockholders held today.

At the meeting:

The full slate of 14 directors was elected for a one-year term to expire at the next annual meeting of stockholders

The compensation for the company’s executive officers was approved on an advisory basis

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021 was ratified

Stockholders approved the amended and restated Long-Term Incentive Plan and Non-Employee Director Equity Compensation Plan

Stockholders approved changes to the corporate charter to remove supermajority voting requirements

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and posted on the Investor Relations section of Mastercard.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “believe,” “expect,” “could,” “may,” “would,” “will,” “trend” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Mastercard’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

