Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard : Joins Planet Pledge, Harnessing its Brand for a More Sustainable Future

04/21/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

There are certain types of initiatives that exist at a scale where companies can own and create real change themselves - think a local food drive, for example. But when it comes to a challenge as big as protecting our planet, no single brand can do all that is needed. Using our collective voice and resources to fight for climate action and encourage more sustainable ways to live, work and play can drive real impact.

That's why I am proud to announce that Mastercard is joining Planet Pledge, an initiative from the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) to lead efforts to combat climate change in four key areas: championing both internally and with their supply chains the global Race to Zero campaign, which envisions a zero-carbon future; providing tools and guidance to their marketers and agencies to make them better advocates for climate action; harnessing their skills, expertise and platforms to drive more sustainable consumer behaviors; and reinforcing trust in sustainability claims and messages so people can make informed choices with confidence.

Through pledges and accountability mechanisms such as these, marketers can make a real, measurable difference in the issues they - and their consumers - care about the most. As someone with a lifelong passion for sustainability, I am thrilled that this is one of the first initiatives I am working on since being reappointed WFA president.

Brands and marketers have an opportunity to come together and do something larger than they could have imagined doing alone. Consumers say this is what they want brands to do - support causes they believe in, with action, not just words. We're doing it because it's just the right thing to do.

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MASTERCARD
12:06pMASTERCARD  : Joins Planet Pledge, Harnessing its Brand for a More Sustainable F..
PU
04:01aMASTERCARD  : Saudi Payments Launches Instant Payments System 'sarie' in Coopera..
PR
04/20MASTERCARD  : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
04/20MASTERCARD  : UBS Adjusts Mastercard's Price Target to $431 From $387, Citing Vo..
MT
04/20MASTERCARD  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Mastercard's Price Target to $418 From $412..
MT
04/20MASTERCARD  : pledges millions to aid Black businesswomen with 'Fearless Fund'
AQ
04/20MASTERCARD  : to Invest in Fearless Fund in Support of Women of Color-Led Busine..
MT
04/20MASTERCARD  : Barclays Adjusts Mastercard's Price Target to $402 From $380, Main..
MT
04/20MASTERCARD  : Furthers Support for Black Women Entrepreneurs with Multi-Million ..
BU
04/19MASTERCARD INCORPORATED  : to Acquire Ekata for $850 Million as Digital Fraud Th..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 099 M - -
Net income 2021 7 955 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 890 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 374 B 374 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 395,03 $
Last Close Price 376,63 $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD7.07%374 130
VISA2.08%477 211
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.14.39%310 510
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.3.26%35 007
NUVEI CORPORATION15.03%9 613
AVAST PLC-11.14%6 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ