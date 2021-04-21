Mastercard : Joins Planet Pledge, Harnessing its Brand for a More Sustainable Future

There are certain types of initiatives that exist at a scale where companies can own and create real change themselves - think a local food drive, for example. But when it comes to a challenge as big as protecting our planet, no single brand can do all that is needed. Using our collective voice and resources to fight for climate action and encourage more sustainable ways to live, work and play can drive real impact.

That's why I am proud to announce that Mastercard is joining Planet Pledge, an initiative from the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) to lead efforts to combat climate change in four key areas: championing both internally and with their supply chains the global Race to Zero campaign, which envisions a zero-carbon future; providing tools and guidance to their marketers and agencies to make them better advocates for climate action; harnessing their skills, expertise and platforms to drive more sustainable consumer behaviors; and reinforcing trust in sustainability claims and messages so people can make informed choices with confidence.

Through pledges and accountability mechanisms such as these, marketers can make a real, measurable difference in the issues they - and their consumers - care about the most. As someone with a lifelong passion for sustainability, I am thrilled that this is one of the first initiatives I am working on since being reappointed WFA president.

Brands and marketers have an opportunity to come together and do something larger than they could have imagined doing alone. Consumers say this is what they want brands to do - support causes they believe in, with action, not just words. We're doing it because it's just the right thing to do.