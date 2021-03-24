Log in
Mastercard : Links Executive Pay to ESG Goals

03/24/2021 | 04:37pm GMT
By Dieter Holger

Mastercard Inc. linked the pay of its most senior executives to its environmental, social and governance targets, joining other big companies that have made similar moves.

Executive vice presidents and above at the Purchase, N.Y.-based company will see their compensation tied to three areas: carbon neutrality, financial inclusion and gender pay parity, Chief Executive Michael Miebach said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The company will share more details on the compensation structure at a later date, a Mastercard spokeswoman said.

Some of the payments company's ESG goals include net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050 and bringing 1 billion more people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

"We believe these ESG goals, which our senior leaders have the ability--and responsibility--to influence, will help our business grow and thrive for years to come," Mr. Miebach said.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 1236ET

Financials
Sales 2021 18 081 M - 13 192 M
Net income 2021 7 944 M - 5 796 M
Net Debt 2021 3 529 M - 2 574 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,1x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 353 B 353 B 257 B
EV / Sales 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales 2022 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 388,21 $
Last Close Price 355,27 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Steven J. Freiberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD0.41%379 226
VISA-4.84%477 190
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.09%292 771
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-8.95%33 480
NUVEI CORPORATION-0.02%9 090
AVAST PLC-10.88%6 558
