Below is a list of the winners:
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Raye, "My 21st Century Blues"
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Raye
SONG OF THE YEAR
Raye ft 070 Shake, "Escapism"
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Jungle
BEST NEW ARTIST
Raye
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
SZA
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
boygenius
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT
Bring Me The Horizon
HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
Casisdead
DANCE
Calvin Harris
POP ACT
Dua Lipa
R&B ACT
Raye
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Raye
BRITs Global Icon
Kylie Minogue
BRITs Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party
Producer of the Year
Chase & Status
