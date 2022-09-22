Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:22 2022-09-22 am EDT
306.37 USD   +0.61%
09:09aHamilton Reserve Bank Partners with Mastercard to Drive Secure Payments with Speed Around the World
BU
09/21Republican AGs demand Visa, Mastercard, AmEx drop gun store code
AQ
09/21TD Bank, Target Extend U.S. Credit-Card Partnership Through 2030
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hamilton Reserve Bank Partners with Mastercard to Drive Secure Payments with Speed Around the World

09/22/2022 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hamilton Reserve Bank (www.hrbank.com), the hometown bank of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton (born 1755) and the largest global bank in the region, has partnered with Mastercard to allow fast, secure cross-border payments.

Through a single, secure point of access, Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables Hamilton Reserve Bank to reach 90 percent of the world’s population via bank accounts, digital wallets and cash payout locations around the world. Mastercard’s capabilities allow the bank to facilitate transparent, safe, certain, and fast payments between people and businesses in over 100 countries and growing. Hamilton Reserve Bank will have real-time payments capabilities in most of the countries, providing a unique experience for its customers making cross-border payments.

“After onboarding with Mastercard, Hamilton Reserve Bank has successfully demonstrated our advanced fintech capabilities, capital strength, and robust compliance,” said Sir Tony Baldry the founding Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank. “We are proud to have Mastercard as an additional payment channel partner to accelerate customer payments. Hamilton Reserve Bank anticipates processing more than 20,000 transfers per month soon.”

Hamilton Reserve Bank is one of the leading banking institutions authorized in St. Kitts and Nevis to offer Mastercard Cross-Border Services.

“The volume of cross-border payments has significantly increased in recent years with these types of payments playing a crucial role in supporting commerce, people, and economies during the pandemic,” said Dalton Fowles, Country Manager for Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Eastern Caribbean markets. “We are pleased to be partnering with Hamilton Reserve Bank to continue our growth in the region and support even more people to pay and get paid securely and quickly, wherever they are in the world.”

The partnership with Mastercard allows Hamilton Reserve Bank to augment its existing correspondent banking payment channels. Hamilton Reserve Bank is powered by Straight-Through Processing (STP) from Temenos, one of the world’s largest core banking software. Bank customers benefit from a self-directed, seamless, and secure 24/7 online banking experience.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com ; SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is a fully regulated global bank with a deep British heritage as the hometown bank of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton (born 1755), serving a large and rapidly expanding clientele from more than 150 countries. The Bank offers a broad range of personal banking, business banking, and investment solutions in multiple currencies. Powered by the advanced Temenos core banking solutions and Straight-Through Processing, Hamilton Reserve Bank has highly efficient customer onboarding via biometric verifications, robust compliance through real time Temenos transaction monitoring, and 24/7 e-banking. Headquartered on a sprawling campus at the “Hamilton Reserve Bank Plaza” in St. Kitts & Nevis, Hamilton Reserve Bank is the largest global bank in the region, maintaining worldwide offices and global customer support.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MASTERCARD, INC.
09:09aHamilton Reserve Bank Partners with Mastercard to Drive Secure Payments with Speed Arou..
BU
09/21Republican AGs demand Visa, Mastercard, AmEx drop gun store code
AQ
09/21TD Bank, Target Extend U.S. Credit-Card Partnership Through 2030
DJ
09/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/20Financial Shares Tumble as Fed Rate Decision Looms -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/20GOP AGs push Visa, Mastercard, AmEx not to track gun sales
AQ
09/20NRF : Retailers Say House Introduction Shows Credit Card Routing Legislation is Gaining Mo..
AQ
09/19The Batonga Foundation partners with The Mastercard Foundation to Commemorate the 10th ..
AQ
09/19Mastercard Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.49 a Share, Payable Nov. 9 to Holders of ..
MT
09/19Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 258 M - -
Net income 2022 10 041 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 294 B 294 B -
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 304,50 $
Average target price 421,97 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.-15.26%294 262
VISA, INC.-13.70%386 913
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-51.65%105 447
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-7.80%51 201
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-27.83%2 761
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-47.16%1 662