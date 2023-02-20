Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
361.13 USD   -1.75%
01:43pMastercard And Visa To Be Hit With £7.5Bn Compensation Claim In UK - Sky News
RE
01:43pMastercard and visa to be hit with £7.5bn compensation claim in…
RE
02/18Discover to enable tracking of purchases at gun retailers from April
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MASTERCARD AND VISA TO BE HIT WITH £7.5BN COMPENSATION CLAIM IN…

02/20/2023 | 01:43pm EST
MASTERCARD AND VISA TO BE HIT WITH £7.5BN COMPENSATION CLAIM IN UK - SKY NEWS


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 090 M - -
Net income 2023 11 535 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,7x
Yield 2023 0,62%
Capitalization 344 B 344 B -
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
EV / Sales 2024 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 29 900
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 361,13 $
Average target price 423,78 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.3.85%344 244
VISA, INC.7.60%459 759
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.83%84 468
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.21.31%51 183
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.9.13%3 916
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.18.20%1 902