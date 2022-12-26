Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
343.60 USD   +0.61%
07:03a Mastercard Spendingpulse : U.S. Retail Sales Grew 7.6%* This Holiday Season
BU
07:01a Mastercard spendingpulse: u.s. retail sales grew 7.6% this holid…
RE
12/23 Sector Update: Financial Stocks Hanging on for Narrow Friday Advance
MT
Summary 
Summary

MASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE: U.S. RETAIL SALES GREW 7.6% THIS HOLID…

12/26/2022 | 07:01am EST
MASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE: U.S. RETAIL SALES GREW 7.6% THIS HOLIDAY SEASON


© Reuters 2022
07:03a Mastercard Spendingpulse : U.S. Retail Sales Grew 7.6%* This Holiday Season
BU
07:01a Mastercard spendingpulse: u.s. retail sales grew 7.6% this holi..
RE
12/23 Sector Update: Financial Stocks Hanging on for Narrow Friday Advance
MT
12/23 Sector Update: Financial
MT
12/23 Mastercard Should Stop Alleged Practice of Blocking Rival Debit Card Payment Networks, ..
MT
12/23 Mastercard Ordered by US FTC to Stop 'Illegal Business Tactics,' Allow Use of Competing..
MT
12/23 U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
RE
12/23 FTC Orders Mastercard to End 'Illegal' Business Practices and Allow Use of Competing De..
MT
12/23 CSB Bank Ties Up with Mastercard, OneCard to Launch Credit Card
MT
12/19 Conduent Unit Awarded Contract To Provide Contactless Payment System For Venice's Publi..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 185 M - -
Net income 2022 9 873 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 330 B 330 B -
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 343,60 $
Average target price 396,63 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.-4.37%330 358
VISA, INC.-5.02%424 292
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-63.39%78 696
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-23.88%42 714
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-12.02%3 395
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-50.18%1 580