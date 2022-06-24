MasterCard : 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Q&A

8. Are director retirements expected in the next year? Where have the successful director nominations come from in the last 5 years? Have any of the board committees named a new chairman in the last year? What contributions did each current Director make?

The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee considers whether Board refreshment is needed in the near future. This continuing effort includes reviewing and selecting candidates for nomination and takes into account our evolving strategic needs and identifying individuals with the right talent and skills, coupled with our age and tenure limits.

During the past five years, we have added to the Board six non-employee directors, each of whom who have been successful and have made significant contributions to our Board: Choon Phong Goh (2018), Richard Davis (2018), Youngme Moon (2019), Lance Uggla (2019), Candido Bracher (2021) and Harit Talwar (2022).

In April 2022, Julius Genachowski became Chair of the Audit Committee.

Also in April 2022, the Board determined to reconstitute the Risk Subcommittee as a formal Board Committee effective June 1, with Youngme Moon as its Chair.

In our proxy statement, we describe the experience, skills, and strong qualifications that make each of our directors highly valuable assets to the Board.