MasterCard : 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Q&A
06/24/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
Mastercard 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
June 21, 2022
Stockholder Questions and Mastercard Responses
During Mastercard's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, we were able to answer many, but not all, of the questions submitted by stockholders. Below are answers to the questions that we were unable to answer during the Q&A portion of the meeting. Certain questions have been edited to combine similar topics and maintain the confidentiality of personal stockholder information. We did not respond to questions that were inappropriate or that should otherwise be excluded in accordance with the Rules of Conduct.
1.
It would be nice to have the option to vote for all
Securities law requires that companies put each director nominee up for vote
the directors as a group as well as individually.
separately. Companies are not permitted to provide a "FOR ALL" option.
2.
Please consider making numbers easier to read
As you may appreciate, there is a limited amount of space on a 2-by-3-inch
on cards. I have to use a magnifying glass to read
plastic card. To ensure a consistent experience and expectations of security and
and the contrast is so bad I have to tip it in the
protection, we require certain features on each Mastercard card. Once those
light. Bridging the gap between in person
are addressed, each issuer has flexibility in additional design elements on both
purchases and typing in numbers for online
the front and back of the card. We will share your feedback with our franchise
purchases, without requiring users to save the
and card standard teams to support their work with issuers in developing
number would be an important innovation. Thank
solutions that provide equal access and enhance the cardholder experience.
you.
As it relates to online purchases, Mastercard provides digital checkout options
like Click to Pay, which provides consumers with a safe and secure online
checkout experience without having to manually enter their card number each
time. Additional details on Click to Pay can be found at
Mastercard.com/clicktopay.
3.
Will you affirm that Democracy is good for
Yes. Democracy is good for business.
business?
4.
How will company management resist the
Our default position at Mastercard is not to become engaged in political
diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives
matters, and to keep our focus on advancing the business on behalf of our
that have metastasized and are now dividing the
employees, customers and shareholders. But business, policy and social matters
country? Will you learn from Disney and other
are becoming increasingly hard to separate with a bright line. The significant
companies who have waded into political and
movement toward ESG investing is just one example.
social issues that are not directly tied to their
business, alienating employees, customers and
We seek to ground any statements we make in our values and business
investors? How will you keep your focus on high-
relevance. We welcome the full range of political views at our company - from
quality products and services, and profits?
the most conservative to the most progressive - when they are grounded in
goodwill and tolerance. In contrast, views expressing hate or discrimination are
not welcome.
We may make statements on political and social matters when we determine
them to be important to uphold the human dignity and equality of our fellow
employees, consistent with our deep commitment to a culture of decency,
diversity, equity and inclusion.
5.
Mastercard is a partner of the Human Rights
Consistent with the principles and approach described in the response above,
Campaign (HRC), which has lobbied ruthlessly
we at Mastercard are proud of our partnership with Human Rights Campaign
against Florida's Parental Rights in Education
and its mission to "to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people and realize a
legislation. Since Mastercard shareholders are
world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all;" and the
funding HRC's lobbying efforts, do you believe
recognition Mastercard has received on the Human Rights Campaign
it's acceptable for teachers to discuss sex and
Foundation's Corporate Equality Index as being a 2022 "Best Place to Work for
sexuality with young children? If not, will you end
LGBTQ+ Equality."
Mastercard's partnership with HRC?
Like other organizations, support for our partners does not extend to taking a
position on all matters on which they advocate. On important matters -
including, for example, our commitment to equity for the LGBTQ+ community --
Mastercard speaks with its own voice.
6.
Why is the company focusing management on
We don't believe that this is an either/or proposition, as the idea of 'doing well
ESG versus creating shareholder growth and
by doing good' is at the core of Mastercard's business strategy. We thrive when
value?
economies thrive, which is why we work to connect and power an inclusive and
sustainable digital economy through our products and services that drives the
secular shift from cash to electronic payments and provides opportunities to
grow our core at the same time. Our ESG activities play out in three areas -
People, Planet and Prosperity - all grounded in strong principles of governance.
We are applying our technology, insights, partnerships, and our people to
address pressing social, economic and environmental challenges, in line with
those pillars, on a commercially sustainable basis.
7.
Why on earth are board members paid so much?
Mastercard sets compensation for non-employee directors competitively and in
light of the time commitment and prior experience levels expected of directors.
Each year, the Board's Human Resources and Compensation Committee
(HRCC) recommends the form and amount of director compensation, which is
then determined by the Board. As part of this process, the HRCC 's independent
consultant reviews Mastercard's director compensation levels relative to market
data (the same peer companies used for benchmarking and for setting
executive compensations).
8. Are director retirements expected in the next year? Where have the successful director nominations come from in the last 5 years? Have any of the board committees named a new chairman in the last year? What contributions did each current Director make?
The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee considers whether Board refreshment is needed in the near future. This continuing effort includes reviewing and selecting candidates for nomination and takes into account our evolving strategic needs and identifying individuals with the right talent and skills, coupled with our age and tenure limits.
During the past five years, we have added to the Board six non-employee directors, each of whom who have been successful and have made significant contributions to our Board: Choon Phong Goh (2018), Richard Davis (2018), Youngme Moon (2019), Lance Uggla (2019), Candido Bracher (2021) and Harit Talwar (2022).
In April 2022, Julius Genachowski became Chair of the Audit Committee.
Also in April 2022, the Board determined to reconstitute the Risk Subcommittee as a formal Board Committee effective June 1, with Youngme Moon as its Chair.
In our proxy statement, we describe the experience, skills, and strong qualifications that make each of our directors highly valuable assets to the Board.