MasterCard : 2022 Q2 Earnings Release

"We had strong revenue and earnings growth again this quarter, as overall consumer spending remained robust and cross-border volumes grew 58% versus year ago" said Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO. "Increasing inflationary pressures have yet to significantly impact overall consumer spending but we will continue to monitor this closely. We have a well-diversified business model and the demonstrated ability to deliver strong operating margins through up and down cycles."

During the second quarter of 2022, Mastercard repurchased 6.9 million shares at a cost of $2.4 billion and paid $477 million in dividends. Quarter-to-date through July 25, the company repurchased 1.4 million shares at a cost of $448 million, which leaves $6.7 billion remaining under the approved share repurchase programs.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 18.7%, versus 16.6% for the comparable period in 2021. The adjusted effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 18.8%, versus 15.9% for the comparable period in 2021, primarily due to a discrete tax benefit in the prior year related to the remeasurement of the Company's net deferred tax asset in the U.K.

Other income (expense) was unfavorable $357 million, primarily due to net losses in the current period versus net gains in the prior period related to unrealized fair market value adjustments on marketable and nonmarketable equity securities. Adjusted other income (expense) was favorable $2 million versus the year ago period.

The following information is provided to aid in understanding Mastercard's second quarter 2022 results, versus the year ago period. As a reminder, we suspended our business operations in Russia in March 2022.

The following information is provided to aid in understanding Mastercard's year-to-date 2022 results, versus the year ago period. As a reminder, we suspended our business operations in Russia in March 2022.

1. The Key Year-to-dateNon-GAAP Results exclude the impact of gains and losses on the company's equity investments, special items as described on page 12 ("Year- to-date Special Items") and/or currency. See page 12 for the company's non-GAAP adjustments and the reconciliation to GAAP reported amounts.

Total operating expenses increased 13%. Excluding the impact of Year-to-date Special Items, adjusted operating expenses increased 10%, or 13% on a currency-neutral basis. This includes a 5 percentage point increase from acquisitions. The remaining increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs to support the continued investment in our strategic initiatives, increased spending on advertising and marketing and unfavorable foreign exchange activity.

Year-to-date Special Items, adjusted operating expenses increased 10%, or 13% on a currency-neutral basis. This includes a 5 percentage point increase from acquisitions. The remaining increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs to support the continued investment in our strategic initiatives, increased spending on advertising and marketing and unfavorable foreign exchange activity. Other income (expense) was unfavorable $527 million, primarily due to net losses in the current period versus net gains in the prior period related to unrealized fair market value adjustments on marketable and nonmarketable equity securities. Adjusted other income (expense) was favorable $2 million versus the year ago period.

The effective tax rate for 2022 was 11.9%, versus 16.6% for the comparable period in 2021. The adjusted effective tax rate for 2022 was 12.3%, versus 16.4% for the comparable period in 2021, primarily due to a discrete tax benefit due to final U.S. tax regulations published in the current year, partially offset by a discrete tax benefit in the prior year related to the remeasurement of the Company's net deferred tax asset in the U.K. The U.S. tax regulations resulted in a valuation allowance release of $333 million associated with the U.S. foreign tax credit carryforward deferred tax asset.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

Year-to-date 2022, Mastercard repurchased 13.7 million shares at a cost of $4.8 billion and paid $956 million in dividends.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Details

At 9:00 a.m. ET today, the company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results. The dial-in information for this call is 888-330-2508(Toll-free) and 1-240-789-2735 (Toll dial-in), using passcode 6451878. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-770-2030(Toll-free) and 1-647-362-9199 (Toll dial-in), using passcode 6451878.

A live audio webcast of this call, along with presentation slides, can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investor.mastercard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "believe", "expect", "could", "may", "would", "will", "trend" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Mastercard's future prospects, developments and business strategies. We caution you to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date they are made. Except for the company's ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, the company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking information to reflect actual results of operations, changes in financial condition, changes in estimates, expectations or assumptions, changes in general economic or industry conditions or other circumstances arising and/or existing since the preparation of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events.

Many factors and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, influence whether any forward-looking statements can or will be achieved. Any one of those factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in writing in any forward-looking statements made by Mastercard or on its behalf, including, but not limited to, the following factors:

4