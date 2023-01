MasterCard : 2022 Q4 Supplemental Materials

Supplemental Operational Performance Data

Set forth below are tables that provide supplemental information regarding the operational performance results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as well as the prior eight quarterly reporting periods for the payment programs of Mastercard Incorporated and its consolidated subsidiaries, including our operating subsidiary, Mastercard International Incorporated (collectively, "Mastercard").

1. Branded Volume and Transactions

The tables below set forth the gross dollar volume ("GDV"), purchase volume, cash volume and the number of purchase transactions, cash transactions, and cards on a regional basis for Mastercard™-branded cards. Growth rates over prior periods are provided for volume- based data.

GDV ($ Billions)

All Mastercard Credit,

Charge, Debit and Prepaid Programs Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 FY 2021 FY 2022 APMEA $528 $515 $528 $535 $581 $548 $556 $552 $554 $2,159 $2,209 Canada 49 44 54 56 61 53 64 63 63 214 243 Europe 534 502 594 661 682 559 605 620 648 2,440 2,432 Latin America 108 104 112 123 139 139 153 153 169 478 613 Worldwide less United States 1,219 1,165 1,288 1,375 1,463 1,298 1,378 1,388 1,434 5,292 5,497 United States 528 544 619 618 651 619 679 682 699 2,433 2,680 Worldwide 1,747 1,709 1,908 1,993 2,115 1,917 2,057 2,071 2,133 7,725 8,177 Mastercard Credit and Charge Programs Worldwide less United States 560 531 583 622 659 601 640 642 650 2,395 2,534 United States 238 227 276 292 318 299 344 352 363 1,113 1,357 Worldwide 798 759 858 914 977 900 984 993 1,013 3,508 3,890 Mastercard Debit and Prepaid Programs Worldwide less United States 659 634 706 752 805 696 737 747 784 2,897 2,964 United States 290 317 344 326 333 320 336 331 336 1,320 1,323 Worldwide 949 951 1,049 1,079 1,138 1,017 1,073 1,077 1,120 4,217 4,287

GDV Local Growth

All Mastercard Credit,