Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:38 2022-07-05 pm EDT
318.41 USD   +0.05%
06:42aTRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN : Learnovate secures EUR3m of Phase 3 funding to develop next generation of workers
AQ
07/04Credit Building Score Mastercard® by DND Finance the First Shariah-certified Credit Card in the UK
AQ
07/01Mastercard, Ecobank Group to Digitise Agricultural Value Chains in Africa
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MasterCard : Paytrail and Mastercard empower millions of open banking payments in the eCommerce landscape

07/05/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, the largest online payment company in Finland, Paytrail, and Mastercard announce that their collaboration has reached new heights as they're now enabling more than one million open banking payments every month, led by European open banking leader Aiia, a Mastercard company. Since 2019, Paytrail and Aiia have been collaborating to accelerate open banking powered payments in the eCommerce checkout flow.

Powered by Mastercard's open banking platform, Paytrail enables eCommerce for more than 20,000 merchants and online shoppers, providing greater choice with new payment options and providing a more hassle-free online checkout experience. Unlike more traditional payment options, open banking allows anyone with a bank account to initiate swift and secure digital payments which arrive as soon as technically possible and in some countries almost immediately to a retailer's account. Compared to other methods, this open banking solution requires fewer steps to complete a payment, as the payment is initiated directly from the bank without the need to manually fill in payment details or switch between applications or interfaces. Through this collaboration, merchants can also offer a solution that is fully integrated in the checkout environment and aligns to Paytrail's and Mastercard's shared vision of continuously increasing convenience for consumers and enhancing security.

Commenting on the collaboration, Joni Rautanen, Chief Operating Officer of Paytrail, said: "We've been working with Aiia for some time and we're happy to see the results of the collaboration today. Without the corporation, we would have had to build the interface integration with the banks ourselves and it would have been a very challenging task. The simple integration with Aiia has made it possible for us to get the solution up and running fast to offer thousands of merchants the opportunity to leverage open banking powered payments."

Katharina Luschnik, Vice President, Product Sales of Aiia, a Mastercard company, says:

"Open banking eCommerce payments are convenient for consumers as they enable a faster checkout process, paying through an interface that the consumer trusts with their bank. The flow itself holds embedded SCA (Strong Customer Authentication) and therefore reduces steps in successfully getting a transaction through when shopping online. Paytrail is a perfect example of a payment service provider that is leading the change for a best-in-class online shopping experience and fitting their solution towards customer demands. We're thrilled to empower Paytrail on their future journey towards increasing convenience in the eCommerce landscape"

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 17:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MASTERCARD, INC.
06:42aTRINITY COLLEGE DUBLIN : Learnovate secures EUR3m of Phase 3 funding to develop next gener..
AQ
07/04Credit Building Score Mastercard® by DND Finance the First Shariah-certified Credit Car..
AQ
07/01Mastercard, Ecobank Group to Digitise Agricultural Value Chains in Africa
AQ
07/01Mizuho Securities Adjusts Mastercard's Price Target to $375 from $435, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/30Truist Securities Adjusts Mastercard's Price Target to $420 From $450, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/30Thinking about buying stock in Lucid Group, Simply Good Foods, Boeing, ChargePoint Hold..
PR
06/28New PayPal Cashback Business Credit Card Launches for US Small Businesses
PR
06/28Paysafe to Integrate Mastercard Send Into Payments Platform
MT
06/28Mastercard and Paysafe Deepen Global Collaboration with Integration of Mastercard Send
CI
06/24MASTERCARD : 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Q&A
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 126 M - -
Net income 2022 10 149 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 310 B 310 B -
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 318,24 $
Average target price 427,11 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.-11.43%309 534
VISA, INC.-8.09%414 925
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-62.14%82 684
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-8.71%50 640
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-29.93%2 805
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-47.73%1 729