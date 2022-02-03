Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MasterCard : Vendor risk is vast ocean of pitfalls and possibilities. Here's how to navigate it

02/03/2022 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Cybersecurity Alliance Program offers access to cyber risk management scores so businesses can better protect themselves from third-party risk

Business used to be simple - it was done via phone calls, handshakes and your personal network. But the world has grown, and while technology is helping make life easier, it's also potentially making things a little riskier too. Businesses of all shapes and sizes are working with more companies than ever before to access the services and support they need - and this is expanding their pool of vendors to ocean-size depths.

In fact, according to one study, companies report that they share their data with 583 third parties on average. That's a lot of fish in one company's sea. As the number of digital connections between consumers, businesses, and governments grows exponentially, monitoring this complex ecosystem can be overwhelming. When you consider how many vendors and partners any one company might work with, it's critical to have greater trust and confidence in every link.

That's why RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, has launched the Cybersecurity Alliance Program, which places our cyber risk management scores in leading cyber software and tools to create a comprehensive, integrated cybersecurity risk platform. This makes it easier for companies to access and understand their risk scores through platforms they may already be using.

The big catch

Forrester Research expects this third-party cyber risk and what is called "Nth-party risk" - vulnerabilities from vendors at even further degrees of separation - will account for 60% of cybersecurity incidents in 2022. Recent data from RiskRecon and the Cyentia Institute also highlights that multi-party cyber breaches can cause 26 times more financial damage compared to an attack that affects only one target.

One cyberattack - if it lands hook, line and sinker - can wrangle a big catch for cyber criminals and impact several organizations at once.

Turning the tide

Understanding third-party risk can be a time-consuming endeavor, as it relies on analyzing a variety of factors that contribute to a company's overall rating. For many businesses, understanding their own rating is becoming increasingly important as more customers are looking at vendors' risk profile as a condition of doing business.

To turn the tide, making cyber risk scores more accessible is an important first step. The Cybersecurity Alliance Program not only helps businesses more easily understand and act on cyber vulnerabilities, it provides partners with user-friendly APIs to extend cyber risk monitoring and scoring to their customers, helping organizations secure their digital ecosystems.

EY deploys the program across its business and is already seeing in impact. "Mastercard's cybersecurity ratings bolster our services, allowing our customers to identify, prioritize and act on cyber risk quickly, efficiently and based on their unique risk appetite," says Matthew Moog, principal.

The goal is simple: if businesses can improve the trust and confidence in every interaction, they also enhance the security of the Internet.

Security on our shores

It's long been part of our mission to keep the cyber ecosystem safe. Whether through our daily activities to protect every transaction on our network or our support of small businesses across the globe through the Mastercard Trust Center or the Cyber Readiness Institute, we're bringing important resources to small- and medium-sized businesses in a simple and easy-to-use way through our multiple distribution channels and strategic partnerships.

To become an alliance partner or to learn more about Mastercard's Global Alliance Program, visit riskrecon.com/alliances or contact alliances@riskrecon.com.

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 20:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MASTERCARD, INC.
03:21pMASTERCARD : Vendor risk is vast ocean of pitfalls and possibilities. Here's how to naviga..
PU
09:11aPROGRESS AND PERSISTENCE : Driving towards racial equity at every turn
PU
04:52aMARKETMIND : More than four
RE
02/02BITCOIN : the end of supercycles?
02/01INSIDER SELL : Mastercard
MT
01/31ANOTHER WAY TO #BEYOU : T-Mobile brings True Name® by Mastercard® to T-Mobile MONEY
PU
01/31Thinking about trading options or stock in Mastercard, Netflix, Novavax, Tesla, or Adva..
PR
01/28Mastercard Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data..
DJ
01/28UBS Adjusts Mastercard Price Target to $438 From $448, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/28Raymond James Adjusts Mastercard's Price Target to $447 From $453; Outperform Rating Ke..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 835 M - -
Net income 2021 8 419 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 845 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,7x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 389 B 389 B -
EV / Sales 2021 21,0x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 396,75 $
Average target price 428,20 $
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.10.42%388 755
VISA, INC.8.63%493 904
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-29.70%154 842
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-8.51%50 261
NUVEI CORPORATION-5.49%8 731
AVAST PLC0.23%8 575