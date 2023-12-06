Mastercard: 16% dividend increase

Mastercard announced Tuesday evening that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of 66 cents per share, representing a 16% increase. It will be paid on February 9 to shareholders of record as of January 9.



The Board of Directors also approved a new share buyback program, authorizing the payment solutions group to repurchase up to $11 billion of its Class A common stock.



This new share buyback program will come into effect upon completion of the $9 billion program announced in December 2022. As of December 1, 2023, approximately $3.5 billion remained under this previous program.



