Former U.S. Ambassador and Governor will drive new business opportunities and partnerships to support inclusive, sustainable, digital-driven economic growth

Mastercard today announced Jon Huntsman will join as Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth, effective April 15. The former U.S. Ambassador and Governor will lead efforts focused on expanding commercial partnerships with governments and public sector institutions along with driving the company’s inclusive growth, philanthropy and sustainability agenda. He will report to Michael Miebach, Mastercard’s Chief Executive Officer, and will be part of the Executive Leadership Team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311906093/en/

Jon Huntsman (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jon’s unique experience spanning four decades in public and private sectors will be extremely valuable as we build the future of Mastercard,” said Miebach. “He will play a pivotal role in helping advance our approach to commercial sustainability through social impact, consistent with our company’s core value of doing well by doing good.”

Jon has served as U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, China, and Russia under both Republican and Democratic administrations. He is the only American to have been Chief of Mission in both China and Russia. In a series of trade policy assignments, including as Deputy U.S. Trade Representative, Jon negotiated dozens of trade and investment agreements throughout Asia and Africa. Jon was also twice elected Governor of Utah, where he served as Chairman of the Western Governors Association.

Jon earlier served as an executive with Huntsman Corporation and most recently as Vice Chairman of Ford Motor Company, where he currently serves on the board of directors. He also serves on the board of directors for Chevron. He is a trustee of the Huntsman Foundation which has led the way in establishing the Huntsman Cancer Institute along with the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, both at the University of Utah. Jon is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and has 10 honorary doctorate degrees.

“Mastercard has an extraordinary company culture that is driven by a profound commitment to advancing inclusive, sustainable, digital-driven economic growth throughout the world,” said Jon. “I very much look forward to being part of this great team to further scale new business opportunities and partnerships in support of the company’s exciting strategic growth opportunities.”

Mastercard Strategic Growth is comprised of the company’s philanthropic, ESG, localization and public sector partnerships programs. This includes the Center for Inclusive Growth, which is commemorating 10 years. The Center advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world and administers the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund to produce independent research, scalable global programs and an empowered community of thinkers, leaders, and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311906093/en/