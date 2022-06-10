Mastercard Celebrates Pride Month with Your True Self is Priceless Campaign

Your True Self is Priceless Campaign, Sponsorship of Historic New York City Pride, Social Media Activation and Two Immersive Metaverse Experiences Create Opportunities for Education and Celebration

This Pride month, Mastercard® is proud to continue its longstanding support of the LGBTQIA+ community through Your True Self is Priceless, a campaign designed to celebrate the power that comes from embracing and living as your authentic self.

The Your True Self is Priceless omnichannel campaign extends across live New York City Pride events, a social media activation and into the virtual world through two immersive metaverse experiences in Decentraland and Meta’s Horizon Worlds. As part of the campaign, Mastercard is asking members of the LGBTQIA+ community to write candid, handwritten letters to their younger selves during any time in their journey to embracing their true selves however they choose. These heartfelt messages collected through social media will celebrate the positive power of truth and authenticity and will be part of a virtual, immersive exhibition in Meta’s Horizon Worlds, a gallery in Decentraland, and print, social and other mediums. People can share advice to their younger selves by following Mastercard on Instagram and Tiktok.

This celebration of Pride builds on Mastercard’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, following the company’s 2019 introduction of True Name, a card feature allowing transgender and non-binary cardholders to display their chosen name on their Mastercard, giving them a way to proudly represent their true self and increasing their comfort and safety in everyday transactions.

“Building a world where everyone is included is foundational to Mastercard’s values, and we’re proud to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and freedom that comes when people live as their authentic selves—honoring those who are already doing so and those who are still striving for acceptance,” said Rustom Dastoor, EVP North America Marketing and Communications, Mastercard. “This year’s Pride brings new opportunities to reach people, both in the physical and digital worlds. We’re excited to come together with our partners to create Priceless Experiences that celebrate, educate, inspire and uplift the community.”

Kicking off today, live and online events scheduled throughout the month include:

As a proud partner of Heritage of Pride and sponsor of New York City Pride, Mastercard is sponsoring the Pride Island music festival (June 25 th – 26 th ), NYC Pride’s The Conference (June 25 th ), the Pride Presents film festival (June 17 th ) and the NYC Pride March (June 26 th )

– 26 ), NYC Pride’s The Conference (June 25 ), the Pride Presents film festival (June 17 ) and the NYC Pride March (June 26 ) Mastercard partnered with Brooklyn-based illustration artist Shanée Benjamin to design the NYC Pride March float celebrating the Your True Self is Priceless campaign. Look for members of the community, allies, partners and Mastercard employees as they celebrate Shanée’s art and the community at large at the first in-person March held since 2019

campaign. Look for members of the community, allies, partners and Mastercard employees as they celebrate Shanée’s art and the community at large at the first in-person March held since 2019 Priceless Experiences are available on priceless.com, connecting people to their passions through dining and fitness experiences. Cardholders can enjoy a multi-course meal under the stars by celebrity chef Susan Feniger on the rooftop of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, with proceeds from the dinner being donated to the Center. Experiences with Melba Wilson of the famous Melba’s Restaurant in Harlem, a Pride-themed mixology class with Happy Cork and a Barry’s class will have proceeds being donated to GLAAD during Pride Week as well.

With our physical and digital lives becoming more united than ever, Mastercard is also offering immersive virtual experiences that allow for self-expression and celebration.

In Decentraland’s month-long global Metaverse Pride celebration, the Mastercard Pride Plaza will offer opportunities for community members and allies to connect in a space where attendees are encouraged to be their truest selves. Guests can experience:

Appearances, candid conversations with LGBTQIA+ thought leaders and engagements with confirmed guests including Candis Cayne, Mastercard Chief Inclusion Officer Randall Tucker, Mastercard EVP of Global Brand Innovation and Strategy Cheryl Guerin, Ketchum President and CEO and GLAAD Board Director Mike Doyle, Mastercard Chief Technology Risk Officer Abby Fiorella, NYC Pride Executive Director Sandra Perez, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center Executive Director Glennda Testone and more

A surprise musical performance

Limited edition NFT wearables in the Artist Showcase from artists including Shanée Benjamin, Rahemur Rahman, Laurel Charleston, Patrick Church and Orly Anan and Rainbow Lobsters

Celebration in the Decentraland Pride Parade, where Mastercard’s NYC Pride March float designed by Brooklyn-based illustration artist Shanée Benjamin will also appear

In collaboration with Meta’s Creative Shop and world creators RhondaX and SKitter, Mastercard is launching True Self World on June 21st in Horizon Worlds, a free, social experience that allows people to explore, connect and celebrate their true selves in virtual reality. Available in the U.S. and Canada, True Self World will serve as an ongoing virtual space where members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies can meet and interact in an immersive world through their Meta Quest 2 headsets. True Self World is part of Meta’s Pride World Hub, built by LGBTQIA+ creators and will include communal and private discussion areas, games and other interactive activities, a virtual version of Mastercard’s Acceptance Street sign, displays of the community’s letters and more.

Comments From Our Partners

"We are beyond excited that Mastercard has chosen to partner with Decentraland for Metaverse Pride. Mastercard is a brand with legitimate history of supporting LGBTQIA+ voices. It is a tremendous responsibility to build a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for everyone in the metaverse. We are thrilled about Mastercard's experience, they understood the assignment." - Iara Dias, Head of Metaverse Pride, Decentraland

“Mastercard’s collaboration with McCann, Creative Shop and creators RhondaX and SKitter to build True Self World is a beautiful example of how people can create inclusive communities in a way that may not be possible in the physical world. It’s inspiring to see how brands like Mastercard are using virtual reality to both celebrate important cultural moments like Pride and create accessible spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community year-round.” - Nada Stirratt, VP Global Business Group at Meta

“I’m so proud to partner with Mastercard to bring unapologetic expression to NYC Pride and the Metaverse through joyful illustration.” – Shanée Benjamin, Brooklyn-Based Artist

