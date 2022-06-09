Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:39 2022-06-09 pm EDT
354.76 USD   -2.09%
Block Shares Touch Two-week Low Amid Apple's Entry Into Buy Now, Pay Later Space
MT
Gap Launches Credit Card Program With Barclays
MT
Gap Launches New Credit Card Program in Partnership With Barclays and Mastercard
MT
Mastercard : Girls4Tech™ program expands offering in Canada

06/09/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
In partnership with Discovery Education, new programming will provide free online STEM lessons to children, teachers and parents across the country


Today, Mastercard announced the expansion of its Girls4Tech™ digital program in Canada, broadening availability to all provinces and territories across the country. The extended reach of this program is a result of a partnership with Discovery Education -worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

Girls4Tech is Mastercard's signature science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program geared towards giving girls in middle and high school access to STEM resources and career exploration tools. Available in both English and French, the content and resources that are now available nationwide were specifically designed to spark interest for Canadian girls in topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber security. As the landscape evolves, Girls4Tech will continue to diversify its curriculum to provide programming that meets the needs of the future.

"Discovery Education is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Mastercard to pave the way for gender equity within cybersecurity through education," said Beth Meyer, Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education. "Through STEM mentorship and practiced confidence, the girls of today can see themselves in a future STEM career."

The program offers a robust array of no-cost, standards-aligned, and on-demand digital resources that illustrate how technology can be used to solve the problems young people care about. Included in these resources are career profiles featuring Mastercard's dynamic group of female cybersecurity professionals in Canada who fight cyber criminals and help keep sensitive information safe on a global scale. The career profiles include activities and educator guides that inspire girls to dream big.

"Many of the jobs for future generations will require a background in STEM, but there continues to be a low proportion of women graduating and pursuing these fields as adults," said Sasha Krstic, president of Mastercard in Canada. "Giving girls equal opportunities is important to removing the barriers they face and allow them to pursue and thrive in STEM careers that will help contribute to a diverse and equitable workforce for the future."

Now in its eighth year, Girls4Tech has engaged more than 2 million girls across the globe through inquiry-based activities and real-world challenges. This latest phase of the partnership features digital lesson bundles focusing on the foundations and evolution of technology and binary code.

Learn more about Girls4Tech at girls4tech.com and in Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform.

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 132 M - -
Net income 2022 10 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 352 B 352 B -
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 61,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
