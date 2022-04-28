Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 08:24:19 am EDT
371.44 USD   +2.73%
08:24aMASTERCARD : Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08:21aMastercard Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Shares Advance Pre-Bell
MT
08:15aMastercard Incorporated First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Available on Company's Website
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard Incorporated First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.mastercard.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and available here.

At 9:00 a.m. ET today, the company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details:
U.S. dial-in: 833-714-0894
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-778-560-2664
U.K. local dial-in: 02035478612
Conference ID: 2068756

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the following dial-in:
U.S. dial-in: 800-585-8367
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-416-621-4642
Conference ID: 2068756

The webcast recording and all related materials can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MASTERCARD, INC.
08:24aMASTERCARD : Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08:21aMastercard Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Shares Advance Pre-Bell
MT
08:15aMastercard Incorporated First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Available on Company's Web..
BU
08:14aMASTERCARD : Q1 2022 Mastercard Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
08:12aMASTERCARD : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:52aEquity Futures Jump in Pre-Bell Trading With Nasdaq Set to Rally; Europe, Asia Climb
MT
07:08aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Up
MT
03:01aDriven by the Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Real-Time Payments Joint Solution, Peru's Cá..
BU
04/27Zvilo partners with Mastercard to deliver digital financial solutions in the Balkans
AQ
04/27Ethiopia's FDRE Ministry of Labor and Skills hosts 2022 Agro-Businesses Ideas Competiti..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 039 M - -
Net income 2022 9 916 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,6x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 353 B 353 B -
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 361,57 $
Average target price 430,30 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.-4.23%353 426
VISA, INC.-1.20%446 965
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-56.19%95 935
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.3.96%57 005
MIMECAST LIMITED0.18%5 336
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-42.20%2 327