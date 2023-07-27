Mastercard Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results





•Second quarter net income of $2.8 billion, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00

•Second quarter adjusted net income of $2.7 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.89

•Second quarter net revenue of $6.3 billion, an increase of 14%, or 15% on a currency-neutral basis

•Second quarter gross dollar volume up 12% and purchase volume up 14%, on a local currency basis

Purchase, NY - July 27, 2023 - Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023.





"Our positive momentum continued this quarter. We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth supported by resilient consumer spending, particularly in travel and experiences, and the continued strength in services. Cross-border travel volume showed strong growth again this quarter, reaching 154%1 of pre-pandemic levels," said Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO. "We had a number of notable wins with key customers as our innovative products and differentiated services position us as a partner of choice."





Quarterly Results

Second Quarter Operating Results Increase / (Decrease) $ in billions, except per share data

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Reported GAAP Currency-neutral Net revenue $6.3 $5.5 14% 15% Operating expenses $2.6 $2.5 5% 6% Operating income $3.7 $3.0 21% 22% Operating margin 58.3% 54.9% 3.4 ppt 3.3 ppt Effective income tax rate 23.2% 18.7% 4.5 ppt 4.5 ppt Net income $2.8 $2.3 25% 26% Diluted EPS $3.00 $2.34 28% 29% Key Second Quarter Non-GAAP Results 2 Increase / (Decrease) $ in billions, except per share data

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 As adjusted Currency-neutral Adjusted net revenue $6.3 $5.5 14% 15% Adjusted operating expenses $2.6 $2.3 12% 13% Adjusted operating margin 58.6% 57.9% 0.8 ppt 0.8 ppt Adjusted effective income tax rate 23.9% 18.8% 5.1 ppt 5.1 ppt Adjusted net income $2.7 $2.5 10% 11% Adjusted diluted EPS $2.89 $2.56 13% 14% 1 Represents volume expressed as a percentage of the comparable 2019 amounts, adjusted for currency impacts. Normalized to eliminate the effects of differing switching and carryover days between periods, as needed. 2 The Key Second Quarter Non-GAAP Results exclude the impact of gains and losses on the Company's equity investments, special items as described on page 11 ("Second Quarter Special Items") and/or the translational and transactional impact of currency and the related impact of the Company's foreign exchange derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedging instruments. See page 11 for the Company's non-GAAP adjustments and the reconciliation to GAAP reported amounts.









Q2 2023 Key Business Drivers

(YoY growth) Gross dollar volume Cross-border volume Switched transactions (local currency basis) (local currency basis) up 12% up 24% up 17%





The following information is provided to aid in understanding Mastercard's second quarter 2023 results, versus the year ago period.

•Net revenue increased 14%, or 15% on a currency-neutral basis. Excluding the impact of Second Quarter Special Items, adjusted net revenue also increased 14%, or 15% on a currency-neutral basis. The increase was attributable to our payment network and our value-added services and solutions.

▪Payment network net revenue increased 13%, or 14% on a currency-neutral basis. Primary drivers of the increase were as follows:

•Gross dollar volume growth of 12%, on a local currency basis, to $2.3 trillion.

•Cross-border volume growth of 24% on a local currency basis.

•Switched transactions growth of 17%.

These increases include growth in payment network rebates and incentives provided to customers. Payment network rebates and incentives increased 22% as reported and on a currency-neutral basis, primarily due to an increase in our key drivers as well as new and renewed deals.

▪Value-added services and solutions net revenue increased 16% as reported and on a currency-neutral basis. The increase was driven primarily by the continued growth of our cyber and intelligence solutions, driven by our underlying driver growth and demand for our fraud and security solutions, and continued strong demand for consulting and marketing services, partially offset by other solutions.

•Total operating expenses increased 5%. Excluding the impact of Second Quarter Special Items, adjusted operating expenses increased 12%, or 13% on a currency-neutral basis. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs.

•Other income (expense) was favorable $268 million versus the year ago period, primarily due to net gains in the current year versus the net losses in the prior year related to unrealized fair market value adjustments on marketable securities. Adjusted other income (expense) was favorable $29 million versus the prior year, primarily due to an increase in our investment income, partially offset by increased interest expense related to our 2022 and 2023 debt issuances.

•The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 23.2%, versus 18.7% for the comparable period in 2022. The adjusted effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 23.9%, versus 18.8% for the comparable period in 2022, primarily due to a $212 million discrete tax expense to establish a valuation allowance associated with the U.S. foreign tax credit carryforward deferred tax asset resulting from foreign tax legislation enacted in Brazil in the current period. The U.K. statutory tax rate increase, effective in 2023, also contributed to the higher as reported and as adjusted effective income tax rates for the current period.

•As of June 30, 2023, the Company's customers had issued 3.2 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards.





Year-to-date Results

Year-to-date Operating Results Increase / (Decrease) $ in billions, except per share data

2023 2022 Reported GAAP Currency-neutral Net revenue $12.0 $10.7 13% 14% Operating expenses $5.2 $4.7 11% 13% Operating income $6.8 $6.0 14% 16% Operating margin 56.5% 56.0% 0.6 ppt 0.7 ppt Effective income tax rate 20.6% 11.9% 8.7 ppt 8.7 ppt Net income $5.2 $4.9 6% 8% Diluted EPS $5.47 $5.02 9% 11% Key Year-to-date Non-GAAP Results 1 Increase / (Decrease) $ in billions, except per share data 2023 2022 As adjusted Currency-neutral Adjusted net revenue $12.0 $10.6 13% 15% Adjusted operating expenses $5.0 $4.5 11% 12% Adjusted operating margin 58.4% 57.7% 0.7 ppt 0.9 ppt Adjusted effective income tax rate 21.2% 12.3% 8.9 ppt 9.0 ppt Adjusted net income $5.4 $5.2 4% 6% Adjusted diluted EPS $5.69 $5.32 7% 9% 1. The Key Year-to-date Non-GAAP Results exclude the impact of gains and losses on the Company's equity investments, special items as described on page 12 ("Year-to-date Special Items") and/or the translational and transactional impact of currency and the related impact of the Company's foreign exchange derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedging instruments. See page 12 for the Company's non-GAAP adjustments and the reconciliation to GAAP reported amounts. Year-to-date 2023 Key Business Drivers

(YoY growth) Gross dollar volume Cross-border volume Switched transactions (local currency basis) (local currency basis) up 14% up 29% up 15%

The following information is provided to aid in understanding Mastercard's year-to-date 2023 results, versus the year ago period. As a reminder, we suspended our business operations in Russia in March 2022.

•Net revenue increased 13%, or 14% on a currency-neutral basis. Excluding the impact of Year-to-date Special Items, adjusted net revenue increased 13%, or 15% on a currency-neutral basis. The increase was attributable to our payment network and our value-added services and solutions.

▪Payment network net revenue increased 10%, or 12% on a currency-neutral basis, which would have been 1 percentage point higher if we excluded the Russia-related Year-to-date Special Items which benefited year-to-date 2022. Primary drivers of the increase were as follows:

•Gross dollar volume growth of 14%, on a local currency basis, to $4.4 trillion.

•Cross-border volume growth of 29% on a local currency basis.

•Switched transactions growth of 15%.

These increases include growth in payment network rebates and incentives provided to customers. Payment network rebates and incentives increased 23%, or 25% on a currency-neutral basis, primarily due to an increase in our key drivers as well as new and renewed deals.

▪Value-added services and solutions net revenue increased 17%, or 18% on a currency-neutral basis, which includes a 1 percentage point benefit from acquisitions. The remaining increase was driven primarily by the continued growth of our cyber and intelligence solutions, driven by our underlying driver growth and demand for our fraud and security solutions, and strong demand for our consulting and marketing services, as well as our loyalty solutions.

•Total operating expenses increased 11%. Excluding the impact of Year-to-date Special Items, adjusted operating expenses increased 11%, or 12% on a currency-neutral basis. This includes a 1 percentage point increase from acquisitions. The remaining increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs.

•Other income (expense) was favorable $162 million, primarily due to lower net losses in the current year versus the prior year related to unrealized fair market value adjustments on marketable and non-marketable equity securities. Adjusted other income (expense) was favorable $59 million versus the year ago period, primarily due to an increase in our investment income, partially offset by increased interest expense related to our 2022 and 2023 debt issuances.

•The effective tax rate for year-to-date 2023 was 20.6%, versus 11.9% for the comparable period in 2022. The adjusted effective tax rate for 2023 was 21.2%, versus 12.3% for the comparable period in 2022. The adjusted effective tax rate was higher in 2023 primarily due to a $212 million discrete tax expense to establish a valuation allowance in Q2 2023 on the remaining U.S. foreign tax credit carryforward deferred tax asset resulting from foreign tax legislation enacted in Brazil in the current period and the release of a $333 million valuation allowance in Q1 2022. The U.K. statutory tax rate increase, effective in 2023, also contributed to the higher effective income tax rate in 2023.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

During the second quarter of 2023, Mastercard repurchased 6.5 million shares at a cost of $2.4 billion and paid $541 million in dividends.

Through the first half of 2023, Mastercard repurchased 14.4 million shares at a cost of $5.3 billion and paid $1.1 billion in dividends.

Quarter-to-date through July 24, the Company repurchased 1.3 million shares at a cost of $497 million, which leaves $6.4 billion remaining under the approved share repurchase programs.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Details

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except per share data) (in millions, except per share data) Net Revenue $ 6,269 $ 5,497 $ 12,017 $ 10,664 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 2,200 1,947 4,243 3,791 Advertising and marketing 201 210 368 391 Depreciation and amortization 192 189 383 381 Provision for litigation 20 133 231 133 Total operating expenses 2,613 2,479 5,225 4,696 Operating income 3,656 3,018 6,792 5,968 Other Income (Expense): Investment income 59 7 114 12 Gains (losses) on equity investments, net 123 (117) (89) (193) Interest expense (144) (114) (276) (224) Other income (expense), net 10 4 16 8 Total other income (expense) 48 (220) (235) (397) Income before income taxes 3,704 2,798 6,557 5,571 Income tax expense 859 523 1,351 665 Net Income $ 2,845 $ 2,275 $ 5,206 $ 4,906 Basic Earnings per Share $ 3.01 $ 2.34 $ 5.48 $ 5.04 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 946 971 949 974 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 3.00 $ 2.34 $ 5.47 $ 5.02 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 949 974 952 977

7





Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,170 $ 7,008 Restricted cash for litigation settlement 598 589 Investments 344 400 Accounts receivable 3,763 3,425 Settlement assets 1,378 1,270 Restricted security deposits held for customers 1,723 1,568 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,554 2,346 Total current assets 16,530 16,606 Property, equipment and right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $2,082 and $1,904, respectively 1,986 2,006 Deferred income taxes 1,121 1,151 Goodwill 7,579 7,522 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,087 and $1,960, respectively 4,049 3,859 Other assets 7,739 7,580 Total Assets $ 39,004 $ 38,724 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 643 $ 926 Settlement obligations 1,142 1,111 Restricted security deposits held for customers 1,723 1,568 Accrued litigation 1,079 1,094 Accrued expenses 7,117 7,801 Short-term debt 1,336 274 Other current liabilities 1,596 1,397 Total current liabilities 14,636 14,171 Long-term debt 14,284 13,749 Deferred income taxes 395 393 Other liabilities 4,110 4,034 Total Liabilities 33,425 32,347 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Non-controlling Interests 22 21 Stockholders' Equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized 3,000 shares, 1,401 and 1,399 shares issued and 936 and 948 shares outstanding, respectively - - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized 1,200 shares, 7 and 8 shares issued and outstanding - - Additional paid-in-capital 5,622 5,298 Class A treasury stock, at cost, 465 and 451 shares, respectively (56,659) (51,354) Retained earnings 57,730 53,607 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,189) (1,253) Mastercard Incorporated Stockholders' Equity 5,504 6,298 Non-controlling interests 53 58 Total Equity 5,557 6,356 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Equity $ 39,004 $ 38,724

8





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (in millions) Operating Activities Net income $ 5,206 $ 4,906 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of customer and merchant incentives 782 812 Depreciation and amortization 383 381 (Gains) losses on equity investments, net 89 193 Share-based compensation 243 175 Deferred income taxes 24 (466) Other 37 18 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (268) (257) Settlement assets (108) 255 Prepaid expenses (1,286) (1,033) Accrued litigation and legal settlements (20) 85 Restricted security deposits held for customers 155 (252) Accounts payable (287) (110) Settlement obligations 31 (239) Accrued expenses (707) (282) Net change in other assets and liabilities 343 53 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,617 4,239 Investing Activities Purchases of investment securities available-for-sale (157) (124) Purchases of investments held-to-maturity (31) (139) Proceeds from sales of investment securities available-for-sale 45 14 Proceeds from maturities of investment securities available-for-sale 102 113 Proceeds from maturities of investments held-to-maturity 91 160 Purchases of property and equipment (190) (201) Capitalized software (395) (280) Purchases of equity investments (53) (43) Proceeds from sales of equity investments 44 6 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (313) Other investing activities (71) (5) Net cash used in investing activities (615) (812) Financing Activities Purchases of treasury stock (5,294) (4,788) Dividends paid (1,086) (956) Proceeds from debt, net 1,550 843 Tax withholdings related to share-based payments (79) (136) Cash proceeds from exercise of stock options 172 68 Other financing activities 3 (6) Net cash used in financing activities (4,734) (4,975) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 57 (202) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (675) (1,750) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - beginning of period 9,196 9,902 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents - end of period $ 8,521 $ 8,152

9





Non-GAAP Financial Information

Mastercard discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net revenue, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating margin, adjusted other income (expense), adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share (as well as related applicable growth rates versus the comparable period in the prior year). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of gains and losses on the Company's equity investments which includes mark-to-market fair value adjustments, impairments and gains and losses upon disposition, as well as the related tax impacts. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude the impact of special items, where applicable, which represent litigation judgments and settlements and certain one-time items, as well as the related tax impacts. The Company excludes these items because management evaluates the underlying operations and performance of the Company separately from these recurring and nonrecurring items.

In addition, the Company presents growth rates adjusted for the impact of currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Currency-neutral growth rates are calculated by remeasuring the prior period's results using the current period's exchange rates for both the translational and transactional impacts on operating results as well as removing the related impact of the Company's foreign exchange derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedging instruments. The impact of currency translation represents the effect of translating operating results where the functional currency is different from the Company's U.S. dollar reporting currency. The impact of the transactional currency represents the effect of converting revenue and expenses occurring in a currency other than the functional currency. The impact of the related realized gains and losses resulting from the Company's foreign exchange derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedging instruments is recognized in the respective financial statement line item on the statement of operations when the underlying forecasted transactions impact earnings. The Company believes the presentation of currency-neutral growth rates provides relevant information to facilitate an understanding of its operating results.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented facilitate an understanding of operating performance and provide a meaningful comparison of its results between periods. The Company's management uses non-GAAP financial measures to, among other things, evaluate its ongoing operations in relation to historical results, for internal planning and forecasting purposes and in the calculation of performance-based compensation.

The Company includes reconciliations of the requisite non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's related financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (QTD) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net revenue Operating expenses Operating margin Other income (expense) Effective income tax rate Net income Diluted earnings per share ($ in millions, except per share data) Reported - GAAP $ 6,269 $ 2,613 58.3 % $ 48 23.2 % $ 2,845 $ 3.00 (Gains) losses on equity investments 1 ** ** ** (123) 0.7 % (118) (0.12) Litigation provisions 2 ** (20) 0.3 % ** - % 15 0.02 Adjusted - Non-GAAP $ 6,269 $ 2,592 58.6 % $ (75) 23.9 % $ 2,742 $ 2.89





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net revenue Operating expenses Operating margin Other income (expense) Effective income tax rate Net income Diluted earnings per share ($ in millions, except per share data) Reported - GAAP $ 5,497 $ 2,479 54.9 % $ (220) 18.7 % $ 2,275 $ 2.34 (Gains) losses on equity investments 1 ** ** ** 117 (0.6) % 113 0.12 Litigation provisions 3 ** (133) 2.4 % ** 0.7 % 89 0.09 Russia-related impacts 4 (6) (33) 0.5 % ** - % 20 0.02 Adjusted - Non-GAAP $ 5,491 $ 2,313 57.9 % $ (104) 18.8 % $ 2,497 $ 2.56





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) Net revenue Operating expenses Operating margin Effective income tax rate Net income Diluted earnings per share Reported - GAAP 14 % 5 % 3.4 ppt 4.5 ppt 25 % 28 % (Gains) losses on equity investments 1 ** ** ** 1.3 ppt (11) % (11) % Litigation provisions 2,3 ** 5 % (2.1) ppt (0.7) ppt (3) % (3) % Russia-related impacts 4 - % 2 % (0.5) ppt - ppt (1) % (1) % Adjusted - Non-GAAP 14 % 12 % 0.8 ppt 5.1 ppt 10 % 13 % Currency impact 5 1 % 1 % - ppt - ppt 1 % 1 % Adjusted - Non-GAAP - currency-neutral 15 % 13 % 0.8 ppt 5.1 ppt 11 % 14 %

Note: Tables may not sum due to rounding.

** Not applicable

Gains and Losses on Equity Investments

1.Q2'23 pre-tax net gains of $123 million and Q2'22 pre-tax net losses of $117 million were primarily related to unrealized fair market value adjustments on marketable equity securities.

Second Quarter Special Items

2.Q2'23 pre-tax charges of $20 million are as a result of settlements with a number of U.K. and Pan-European merchants.

3.Q2'22 pre-tax charges of $133 million were as a result of a change in estimate related to the claims of merchants who opted out of the U.S. merchant class litigation.

4.Q2'22 pre-tax net charge of $26 million was directly related to imposed sanctions and the suspension of our business operations in Russia. The net charge is compromised of general and administrative expenses of $33 million primarily related to incremental employee-related costs, offset by a net benefit of $6 million in net revenue, primarily related to a reduction in payment network rebates and incentives liabilities as a result of lower estimates of customer performance for certain customer business agreements due to the suspension of our business operations in Russia.

Other Notes

5.Represents the translational and transactional impact of currency and the related impact of the Company's foreign exchange derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedging instruments.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (YTD) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net revenue Operating expenses Operating margin Other income (expense) Effective income tax rate Net income Diluted earnings per share ($ in millions, except per share data) Reported - GAAP $ 12,017 $ 5,225 56.5 % $ (235) 20.6 % $ 5,206 $ 5.47 (Gains) losses on equity investments 1 ** ** ** 89 0.2 % 58 0.06 Litigation Provisions 2 ** (231) 1.9 % ** 0.4 % 156 0.16 Adjusted - Non-GAAP $ 12,017 $ 4,993 58.4 % $ (146) 21.2 % $ 5,420 $ 5.69





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net revenue Operating expenses Operating margin Other income (expense) Effective income tax rate Net income Diluted earnings per share ($ in millions, except per share data) Reported - GAAP $ 10,664 $ 4,696 56.0 % $ (397) 11.9 % $ 4,906 $ 5.02 (Gains) losses on equity investments 1 ** ** ** 193 (0.2) % 181 0.18 Litigation provisions 3 ** (133) 1.2 % ** 0.5 % 89 0.09 Russia-related impacts 4 (37) (67) 0.5 % ** 0.1 % 24 0.02 Adjusted - Non-GAAP $ 10,627 $ 4,496 57.7 % $ (205) 12.3 % $ 5,199 $ 5.32





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) Net revenue Operating expenses Operating margin Effective income tax rate Net income Diluted earnings per share Reported - GAAP 13 % 11 % 0.6 ppt 8.7 ppt 6 % 9 % (Gains) losses on equity investments 1 ** ** ** 0.4 ppt (3) % (3) % Litigation provisions 2, 3 ** (2) % 0.7 ppt (0.1) ppt 1 % 1 % Russia-related impacts 4 - % 2 % (0.3) ppt (0.1) ppt - % - % Adjusted - Non-GAAP 13 % 11 % 0.9 ppt 8.9 ppt 4 % 7 % Currency impact 5 2 % 1 % - ppt 0.1 ppt 2 % 2 % Adjusted - Non-GAAP - currency-neutral 15 % 12 % 0.9 ppt 9.0 ppt 6 % 9 %

Note: Tables may not sum due to rounding.

** Not applicable

Gains and Losses on Equity Investments

1.Year-to-date 2023 and 2022 pre-tax net losses of $89 million and $193 million were primarily related to unrealized fair market value adjustments on marketable and nonmarketable equity securities.

Year-to-date Special Items

2.Year-to-date 2023 pre-tax charges of $231 million are primarily as a result of a change in estimate related to the claims of merchants who opted out of the U.S. merchant class litigation.

3.Year-to-date 2022 pre-tax charges of $133 million were as a result of a change in estimate related to the claims of merchants who opted out of the U.S. merchant class litigation.

4.Year-to-date 2022 pre-tax net charge of $30 million was directly related to imposed sanctions and the suspension of our business operations in Russia. The net charge is comprised of general and administrative expenses of $67 million primarily related to incremental employee-related costs and reserves on uncollectible balances with certain sanctioned customers, offset by a net benefit of $37 million in net revenue, primarily related to a reduction in payment network rebates and incentives liabilities as a result of lower estimates of customer performance for certain customer business agreements due to the suspension of our business operations in Russia.

Other Notes

5.Represents the translational and transactional impact of currency and the related impact of the Company's foreign exchange derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedging instruments.

Mastercard Incorporated Operating Performance For the 3 Months Ended June 30, 2023 GDV (Bil.) Growth (USD) Growth (Local) Purchase Volume (Bil.) Growth (Local) Purchase Trans. (Mil.) Purchase Trans. Growth Cash Volume (Bil.) Growth (Local) Cash Trans. (Mil.) Cards (Mil.) All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs APMEA $ 572 2.9 % 9.1 % $ 420 11.6 % 10,051 12.8 % $ 152 2.7 % 1,520 922 Canada 66 2.2 % 7.7 % 64 7.5 % 1,001 11.7 % 2 14.9 % 6 76 Europe 731 20.7 % 22.7 % 573 25.3 % 15,995 23.4 % 159 14.3 % 1,000 767 Latin America 181 18.2 % 16.9 % 128 17.4 % 5,344 14.7 % 52 15.7 % 421 401 Worldwide less United States 1,550 12.4 % 16.0 % 1,184 18.2 % 32,391 18.1 % 365 9.4 % 2,948 2,166 United States 717 5.6 % 5.6 % 655 5.8 % 9,980 6.4 % 62 2.8 % 289 668 Worldwide 2,267 10.1 % 12.5 % 1,839 13.5 % 42,371 15.1 % 428 8.4 % 3,237 2,834 Mastercard Credit and Charge Programs Worldwide less United States 706 10.1 % 14.4 % 668 14.1 % 14,177 11.6 % 38 19.8 % 166 777 United States 373 8.5 % 8.5 % 362 8.2 % 3,879 10.6 % 10 18.4 % 9 330 Worldwide 1,079 9.6 % 12.3 % 1,030 12.0 % 18,056 11.4 % 49 19.5 % 176 1,107 Mastercard Debit Programs Worldwide less United States 844 14.4 % 17.4 % 517 24.0 % 18,215 23.7 % 327 8.3 % 2,782 1,389 United States 345 2.6 % 2.6 % 293 3.0 % 6,101 3.8 % 52 0.1 % 279 338 Worldwide 1,188 10.7 % 12.7 % 809 15.5 % 24,316 18.0 % 379 7.1 % 3,061 1,727

For the 6 Months Ended June 30, 2023 GDV (Bil.) Growth (USD) Growth (Local) Purchase Volume (Bil.) Growth (Local) Purchase Trans. (Mil.) Purchase Trans. Growth Cash Volume (Bil.) Growth (Local) Cash Trans. (Mil.) Cards (Mil.) All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs APMEA $ 1,133 2.7 % 9.9 % $ 833 12.7 % 19,453 13.7 % $ 300 2.8 % 3,004 922 Canada 123 5.2 % 11.5 % 119 11.2 % 1,879 14.3 % 4 24.0 % 13 76 Europe 1,383 18.7 % 23.9 % 1,082 27.7 % 30,253 21.0 % 301 12.0 % 1,917 767 Latin America 347 19.0 % 18.2 % 245 19.4 % 10,408 15.8 % 101 15.3 % 827 401 Worldwide less United States 2,986 11.5 % 17.1 % 2,279 20.0 % 61,994 17.5 % 706 8.4 % 5,761 2,166 United States 1,389 7.0 % 7.0 % 1,267 7.3 % 19,221 6.5 % 122 3.6 % 566 668 Worldwide 4,375 10.1 % 13.7 % 3,547 15.2 % 81,216 14.7 % 828 7.6 % 6,327 2,834 Mastercard Credit and Charge Programs Worldwide less United States 1,366 9.9 % 15.7 % 1,291 15.6 % 27,278 11.5 % 75 18.5 % 331 777 United States 715 11.4 % 11.4 % 695 11.1 % 7,380 12.2 % 20 22.6 % 18 330 Worldwide 2,081 10.4 % 14.2 % 1,986 13.9 % 34,658 11.7 % 95 19.3 % 349 1,107 Mastercard Debit Programs Worldwide less United States 1,620 13.0 % 18.2 % 989 26.5 % 34,716 22.7 % 631 7.3 % 5,430 1,389 United States 674 2.7 % 2.7 % 572 3.2 % 11,841 3.3 % 102 0.4 % 549 338 Worldwide 2,294 9.8 % 13.2 % 1,561 16.8 % 46,558 17.1 % 733 6.3 % 5,979 1,727 APMEA = Asia Pacific / Middle East / Africa Note that the figures in the preceding tables may not sum due to rounding; growth represents change from the comparable year ago period.

Mastercard Incorporated Operating Performance (continued) For the 3 Months ended June 30, 2022 GDV (Bil.) Growth (USD) Growth (Local) Purchase Volume (Bil.) Growth (Local) Purchase Trans. (Mil.) Purchase Trans. Growth Cash Volume (Bil.) Growth (Local) Cash Trans. (Mil.) Cards (Mil.) All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs APMEA $ 556 5.3 % 12.7 % $ 399 15.3 % 8,911 16.0 % $ 157 6.4 % 1,535 901 Canada 64 19.2 % 23.8 % 63 24.2 % 896 19.3 % 2 11.3 % 6 68 Europe 606 1.9 % 14.0 % 464 23.8 % 12,958 (4.4) % 141 (9.4) % 985 668 Latin America 153 36.1 % 35.4 % 109 40.3 % 4,660 35.8 % 44 24.5 % 379 351 Worldwide less United States 1,379 7.0 % 15.9 % 1,035 21.9 % 27,425 7.9 % 344 1.1 % 2,904 1,989 United States 679 9.7 % 9.7 % 619 12.4 % 9,383 6.4 % 60 (11.8) % 296 603 Worldwide 2,058 7.9 % 13.8 % 1,654 18.1 % 36,808 7.5 % 404 (1.1) % 3,200 2,591 Mastercard Credit and Charge Programs Worldwide less United States 641 10.0 % 18.9 % 608 20.2 % 12,699 12.8 % 33 (1.5) % 160 746 United States 344 24.7 % 24.7 % 335 24.7 % 3,506 20.6 % 9 25.4 % 8 293 Worldwide 984 14.7 % 20.8 % 943 21.7 % 16,205 14.4 % 42 3.2 % 168 1,039 Mastercard Debit Programs Worldwide less United States 738 4.6 % 13.5 % 426 24.3 % 14,726 4.0 % 311 1.3 % 2,744 1,243 United States 336 (2.3) % (2.3) % 284 0.7 % 5,877 (0.6) % 52 (16.0) % 288 310 Worldwide 1,074 2.3 % 8.0 % 711 13.6 % 20,603 2.6 % 363 (1.6) % 3,031 1,552 For the 6 Months ended June 30, 2022 GDV (Bil.) Growth (USD) Growth (Local) Purchase Volume (Bil.) Growth (Local) Purchase Trans. (Mil.) Purchase Trans. Growth Cash Volume (Bil.) Growth (Local) Cash Trans. (Mil.) Cards (Mil.) All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs APMEA $ 1,104 5.8 % 11.4 % $ 791 14.4 % 17,107 15.8 % $ 313 4.4 % 3,037 901 Canada 117 19.4 % 21.9 % 114 22.6 % 1,644 17.5 % 3 0.4 % 11 68 Europe 1,165 6.2 % 18.9 % 884 28.0 % 25,013 0.5 % 281 (2.8) % 1,883 668 Latin America 291 34.8 % 35.0 % 205 40.2 % 8,991 36.5 % 86 24.0 % 728 351 Worldwide less United States 2,677 9.1 % 17.3 % 1,994 23.0 % 52,755 10.7 % 683 3.3 % 5,658 1,989 United States 1,298 11.6 % 11.6 % 1,180 14.7 % 18,041 8.1 % 118 (12.0) % 576 603 Worldwide 3,975 9.9 % 15.4 % 3,174 19.8 % 70,796 10.0 % 801 0.7 % 6,235 2,591 Mastercard Credit and Charge Programs Worldwide less United States 1,243 11.5 % 19.2 % 1,177 20.3 % 24,461 14.5 % 66 2.2 % 304 746 United States 642 27.8 % 27.8 % 626 27.8 % 6,578 23.3 % 17 27.4 % 16 293 Worldwide 1,885 16.6 % 22.0 % 1,803 22.8 % 31,038 16.2 % 82 6.5 % 320 1,039 Mastercard Debit Programs Worldwide less United States 1,434 7.1 % 15.7 % 817 27.2 % 28,294 7.6 % 617 3.4 % 5,354 1,243 United States 656 (0.7) % (0.7) % 555 2.8 % 11,463 0.9 % 101 (16.2) % 560 310 Worldwide 2,090 4.5 % 10.0 % 1,371 16.1 % 39,757 5.6 % 719 0.1 % 5,915 1,552 APMEA = Asia Pacific / Middle East / Africa Note that the figures in the preceding tables may not sum due to rounding; growth represents change from the comparable year ago period.

Footnote

The tables set forth the gross dollar volume ("GDV"), purchase volume, cash volume and the number of purchase transactions, cash transactions and cards on a regional and global basis for Mastercard™-branded cards. Growth rates over prior periods are provided for volume-based data.

Debit transactions on Maestro® and Cirrus®-branded cards and transactions involving brands other than Mastercard are not included in the preceding tables.

For purposes of the table: GDV represents purchase volume plus cash volume and includes the impact of balance transfers and convenience checks; "purchase volume" means the aggregate dollar amount of purchases made with Mastercard-branded cards for the relevant period; and "cash volume" means the aggregate dollar amount of cash disbursements and includes the impact of balance transfers and convenience checks obtained with Mastercard-branded cards for the relevant period. The number of cards includes virtual cards, which are Mastercard-branded payment accounts that do not generally have physical cards associated with them.

The Mastercard payment products are comprised of credit, charge, debit and prepaid programs, and data relating to each type of program is included in the tables. The tables include information with respect to transactions involving Mastercard-branded cards that are not switched by Mastercard and transactions for which Mastercard does not earn significant revenues.

Information denominated in U.S. dollars is calculated by applying an established U.S. dollar/local currency exchange rate for each local currency in which Mastercard volumes are reported. These exchange rates are calculated on a quarterly basis using the average exchange rate for each quarter. Mastercard reports period-over-period rates of change in purchase volume and cash volume on the basis of local currency information, in order to eliminate the impact of changes in the value of currencies against the U.S. dollar in calculating such rates of change.

The data set forth in the GDV, purchase volume, purchase transactions, cash volume and cash transactions columns is provided by Mastercard customers and is subject to verification by Mastercard and partial cross-checking against information provided by Mastercard's transaction switching systems. The data set forth in the cards columns is provided by Mastercard customers and is subject to certain limited verification by Mastercard. A portion of the data set forth in the cards columns reflects the impact of routine portfolio changes among customers and other practices that may lead to over counting of the underlying data in certain circumstances. All data is subject to revision and amendment by Mastercard or Mastercard's customers. Starting in the first quarter of 2022, data related to sanctioned Russian banks was not reported to us and therefore such amounts are not included. Subsequent to the suspension of our business operations in Russia in March 2022, there is no Russian data to be reported.

Performance information for prior periods can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Mastercard website at investor.mastercard.com.