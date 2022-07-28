Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
343.27 USD   +0.58%
08:14aMASTERCARD : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:11aMastercard Incorporated Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Available on Company's Website
BU
08:07aMASTERCARD : 2022 Q2 Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard Incorporated Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

07/28/2022 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.mastercard.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and available here.

At 9:00 a.m. ET today, the company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details:
Toll-free dial-in: 888-330-2508
Toll dial-in: 1-240-789-2735
Conference ID: 6451878

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the following dial-in:
Toll-free dial-in: 800-770-2030
Toll dial-in: 1-647-362-9199
Conference ID: 6451878

The webcast recording and all related materials can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MASTERCARD, INC.
08:14aMASTERCARD : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:11aMastercard Incorporated Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Available on Company's We..
BU
08:07aMASTERCARD : 2022 Q2 Earnings Release
PU
08:07aMASTERCARD : 2022 Q2 Supplemental Materials
PU
08:07aMASTERCARD : Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08:06aMastercard profit jumps in second quarter
RE
07:31aUS Equity Futures Ebb After FOMC Rally as Stocks Point Lower; Asia, Europe Mixed to Hig..
MT
07:14aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Mixed, Asia Higher
MT
05:36aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Mixed Earnings Drag on Stocks
DJ
05:25aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Dip on Meta Outlook; More Tech Results Due
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 153 M - -
Net income 2022 10 186 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,7x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 334 B 334 B -
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 343,27 $
Average target price 417,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.-4.47%333 880
VISA, INC.-2.88%436 609
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-54.17%100 078
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-14.13%47 634
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-34.21%2 611
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-23.09%1 578