Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
291.78 USD   -1.08%
04:06pMastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
01:54pKeefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Mastercard Price Target to $388 From $445, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01:21pTarget Begins Black Friday Deals Three Weeks Early as Spending Remains Under Pressure
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/10/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at investor.mastercard.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:

Toll-free dial-in: 1-888-330-2508

Toll dial-in: 1-240-789-2735

Conference ID: 6451878

 

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:

Toll-free dial-in: 1-800-770-2030

Toll dial-in: 1-647-362-9199

Conference ID: 6451878

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MASTERCARD, INC.
04:06pMastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
01:54pKeefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Mastercard Price Target to $388 From $445, Maintains Out..
MT
01:21pTarget Begins Black Friday Deals Three Weeks Early as Spending Remains Under Pressure
MT
03:20aMastercard Launches Cloud-Based Platform to Analyze Payments in Businesses
MT
01:51aA cashless society is proof we need to challenge the Visa and Mastercard monopolies
AQ
12:02aMastercard Platform Delivers Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence
BU
12:02aMastercard Announces Launch of Global Treasury Intelligence
CI
10/07Chase partners with DoorDash, Mastercard to launch credit card
AQ
10/07Mastercard Spendingpulse : Housing-Related Sectors Soften, Experiential Spending Drives Gr..
BU
10/07Wells Fargo Adjusts Mastercard's Price Target to $365 From $400, Reiterates Overweight ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 259 M - -
Net income 2022 10 036 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 285 B 285 B -
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 294,97 $
Average target price 412,40 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.-17.91%285 052
VISA, INC.-15.17%380 313
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-52.18%104 279
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-8.45%50 839
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-30.56%2 684
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-53.83%1 495