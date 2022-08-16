Log in
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-08-16 am EDT
356.74 USD   -0.89%
10:04aWhat do investors want?
MS
09:01aHello alice launches best-in-class small business credit card with mastercard
PR
08:36aDaiwa Securities Downgrades Mastercard to Neutral From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $375 From $385
MT
Mastercard SpendingPulse: Canadian consumer spending remained consistent in July, while navigating high inflation

08/16/2022 | 11:15am EDT
According to Mastercard SpendingPulseTM, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, Canadian spending excluding automotive increased +15.4% since pre-pandemic (YO3Y) in July, indicating consistent levels of spending despite current high levels of inflation. Mastercard SpendingPulse accounts for nominal spending and is not adjusted for inflation. While sales for e-commerce showed steady YOY growth, online spending compared to pre-pandemic saw a significant surge (+74.7% YO3Y). Notably, in-store sales also increased (+7.7% YO3Y) since pre-pandemic.

"While we're seeing a slight acceleration in consumer spending, the latest retail trends clearly demonstrate the impact of decades-high inflation on consumer spending," said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. "As retailers grapple with excess inventory and supply chain constraints, it's likely that promotional activity will continue to be an important strategy for retailers to continue to drive e-commerce sales. This will be especially important in the face of rapid price increases and consumers prioritizing necessities."

Spending growth in July compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, was the highest experienced thus far in 2022, reflecting increased prices as well as continued consumer demand. Of note:

  • Consumers continue to spend, with inflation's impact varying across sectors: Despite high inflation, consumers continue to spend on wants. The Apparel sector, for instance, saw sales up +17.1% YOY in July while Restaurant growth (+4.3% YOY) showed demand for experiences as Canadians continued to visit restaurants during summer's busy season.
  • E-commerce sales climb amid major summer sales events: E-commerce sales remain elevated, up +5.4% YOY/ +74.7% YO3Y, with major summer sales and promotions helping entice shoppers to splurge (and save) with online deals.
  • High season for vacation, with road-trippers continuing to spend at the pump: With gas prices still elevated across the country and summer vacation plans top of mind for Canadians, Fuel & Convenience spending rose +28.0% YOY / +40.4% YO3Y.

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 251 M - -
Net income 2022 10 058 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 348 B 348 B -
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 60,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 359,95 $
Average target price 420,65 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.0.18%347 847
VISA, INC.-0.13%447 736
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-46.17%117 394
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-5.21%52 585
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-32.91%2 657
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-22.63%1 584