  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
299.23 USD   -1.63%
09:04aMastercard Spendingpulse : Housing-Related Sectors Soften, Experiential Spending Drives Growth
BU
08:18aWells Fargo Adjusts Mastercard's Price Target to $365 From $400, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
10/06Mastercard : Uber Partners with Mastercard, Marqeta, and Branch
PU
Mastercard SpendingPulse: Housing-Related Sectors Soften, Experiential Spending Drives Growth

10/07/2022 | 09:04am EDT
According to Mastercard SpendingPulseTM, U.S. retail sales excluding automotive increased +11% year-over-year in September. E-commerce sales continue to grow, up +10.7% YOY, highlighting the ongoing demand for the convenience of digital commerce. Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment and it is not adjusted for inflation.

Reflecting the broader contraction of the housing market, spending in and around the home is slowing. Furniture & Furnishing and Hardware sectors experienced minimal year-over-year growth, up +1.4% and +1.7% respectively.

On the other hand, experiential spending continues to rein in consumers’ dollars. In September, spending at Restaurants was up +10.9% year-over year, as consumers continue to enjoy eating out. Further, travel remains a priority as spending on Airlines and Lodging experienced double-digit year-over-year growth. This is consistent with the past several months and broader global trends as reflected in the latest Mastercard Economics Institute Report, Shifting Wallets.

Mastercard SpendingPulse™
U.S. Retail Snapshot – September 2022

 

Sales Growth
Year-Over-Year
Sept 2022 vs. Sept 2021

Sales Growth
vs. Pre-Pandemic
Sept 2022 vs. Sept 2019

Total Retail (ex. Auto & Gas)

9.7%

22.3%

Total Retail (ex. Auto)

11.0%

24.6%

E-commerce sales

10.7%

90.3%

In-store sales

11.1%

16.9%

Retail Sectors

 

 

Apparel

8.9%

25.9%

Department Stores

7.3%

22.7%

Electronics

13.9%

32.7%

Fuel & Convenience

23.5%

47.5%

Furniture & Furnishings

1.4%

29.4%

Grocery

9.4%

24.8%

Hardware

1.7%

17.0%

Jewelry

6.9%

67.7%

Luxury (ex. Jewelry)

-5.2%

6.2%

Restaurants

10.9%

44.9%

Mastercard SpendingPulse™
U.S. Travel Snapshot – September 2022

 

Sales Growth
Year-Over-Year
Sept 2022 vs. Sept 2021

Sales Growth
vs. Pre-Pandemic
Sept 2022 vs. Sept 2019

Airlines

56.4%

10.9%

Lodging

38.1%

42.5%

*Travel sectors are not reflected in total retail sales figure
Source: Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.

About Mastercard SpendingPulse
Mastercard SpendingPulse reports on national retail sales across all payment types in select markets around the world. The findings are based on aggregate sales activity in the Mastercard payments network, coupled with survey-based estimates for certain other payment forms, such as cash and check. Mastercard SpendingPulse defines “U.S. retail sales” as sales at retailers and food services merchants of all sizes. Sales activity within the services sector (for example, travel services such as airlines and lodging) are not included. For more information about Mastercard SpendingPulse or to subscribe, visit product page or the AWS Data Exchange.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)
Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 258 M - -
Net income 2022 10 060 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 289 B 289 B -
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 299,23 $
Average target price 415,03 $
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.-16.72%289 169
VISA, INC.-14.36%383 954
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-49.93%109 194
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-5.84%52 288
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-29.16%2 685
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-52.01%1 495