Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/06 03:59:53 pm
369.975 USD   -0.92%
01/06MASTERCARD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/04China's New Economy Contribution Falls in December 2021 on Lower Tech Spending
MT
01/03Healthy retail sales bump this holiday season
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. Retail Sales Saw Strong Growth in December, Capping a Robust Holiday Shopping Season

01/06/2022 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retail trends continue to reflect evolving consumer preferences and demand for personalized experiences

Retail sales in December closed out the year on a high note, according to Mastercard SpendingPulseTM, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. This follows a robust holiday season, where retail sales grew 8.5% excluding auto.

Mastercard SpendingPulse
U.S. Snapshot – December 2021

 

Sales Growth
December 2021 vs. 2020

Sales Growth
December 2021 vs. 2019

Total Retail Sales (ex. auto & gas)

+6.9%

+8.1%

Total Retail Sales (ex. auto)

+10.3%

+11.3%

E-commerce

+13.5%

+60.4%

By Sector

Apparel

+46.3%

+22.6%

Department Stores

+19.1%

+15.3%

Electronics & Appliances

+16.0%

+17.6%

Grocery

+8.3%

+16.9%

Jewelry

+31.0%

+27.0%

Luxury (ex. Jewelry)

+46.8%

+20.7%

Restaurants

+51.9%

+21.1%

Source: Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures overall retail sales across all payment types, including cash and check.

As we kick-off 2022, there are a number of trends to watch that build on December momentum—including new ways people are shopping and paying and innovative strategies for how retailers are reaching consumers and providing different experiences for them. As detailed in a new Mastercard report, these trends include:

  • Buying with a Purpose: Consumers are looking for retailers that share their values, creating and delivering products in a sustainable and inclusive way. Across the world, 85% of adults say they’re willing to take personal action to combat environmental and sustainability challenges. And 62% say it’s now more important that companies behave in sustainable and eco-friendly way.
  • Commerce “E-volution”: Retailers and brands spent much of the pandemic shifting or expanding their digital channels, which we see reflected in the SpendingPulse figures, as online sales continued to experience strong growth in December (+13.5% YOY, +60.4% YO2Y). In 2022, innovation will be amplified with retailers looking at different platforms and tactics to reach hyper-connected consumers.
  • Experiential Retail: Innovation has been vital as retailers started to think of their digital and physical stores more cohesively than distinctly separate channels. This trend brought us “phygital” innovation in how retailers engage with customers digitally and in person. We expect the ability to make purchases “how I want” will continue, requiring retailers to offer hybrid models, according to a Mastercard consumer impact study.
  • Consumer Privacy Gets Real: The demand for personalized experience must be met by a heightened focus on consumer privacy. Retailers will need to find new ways to understand and engage their digital consumers effectively.

About Mastercard SpendingPulse:

Mastercard SpendingPulse reports on national retail sales across all payment types in select markets around the world. The findings are based on aggregate sales activity in the Mastercard payments network, coupled with survey-based estimates for certain other payment forms, such as cash and check.

Mastercard SpendingPulse defines “U.S. retail sales” as sales at retailers and food services merchants of all sizes. Sales activity within the services sector (for example, travel services such as airlines and lodging) are not included. Holiday spending insights are preliminary.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MASTERCARD, INC.
01/06MASTERCARD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/04China's New Economy Contribution Falls in December 2021 on Lower Tech Spending
MT
01/03Healthy retail sales bump this holiday season
AQ
20212021's major cryptocurrency trends
RE
2021The Year of the Doge? 2021, crypto's wildest year yet
RE
2021Wall Street Set for Another Round of Gains, Strong US Holiday Sales Support Sentiment
MT
2021CORRECTION : US Futures Higher, Strong US Holiday Sales Support Sentiment
MT
2021US Futures Higher, Strong Holiday Sales Bolster Sentiment
MT
2021US Futures Higher, Strong US Holiday Sales Support Sentiment
MT
2021US Stocks Gain for 4th Straight Session, S&P 500 Hits Another Record
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 837 M - -
Net income 2021 8 442 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,9x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 367 B 367 B -
EV / Sales 2021 19,8x
EV / Sales 2022 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 373,90 $
Average target price 429,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.4.06%367 378
VISA, INC.1.52%463 881
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-0.75%219 900
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-9.32%49 813
NUVEI CORPORATION-3.10%8 942
AVAST PLC0.79%8 613