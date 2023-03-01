Mastercard : Vice Chair Mike Froman nominated president, Council on Foreign Relations

Mike Froman's nomination as president, Council on Foreign Relations is a testament to his distinguished career spanning over three decades across the highest levels of the government and the private sector. His invaluable experience at the intersection of foreign policy, national security, and international economics makes him an ideal choice. Over the last five years as Mastercard vice chair and president for Strategic Growth, Mike has played an instrumental role overseeing our corporate strategy, growing strategic partnerships, scaling new business opportunities, and advancing our efforts to partner with governments and other institutions to address major societal and economic issues. During his tenure, he has built a world- class team of diverse thought leaders and innovators who have progressed our approaches to commercially sustainable social impact.