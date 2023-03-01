Advanced search
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44:29 2023-03-01 am EST
352.03 USD   -0.92%
Mastercard : Vice Chair Mike Froman nominated president, Council on Foreign Relations

03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
Mike Froman's nomination as president, Council on Foreign Relations is a testament to his distinguished career spanning over three decades across the highest levels of the government and the private sector. His invaluable experience at the intersection of foreign policy, national security, and international economics makes him an ideal choice. Over the last five years as Mastercard vice chair and president for Strategic Growth, Mike has played an instrumental role overseeing our corporate strategy, growing strategic partnerships, scaling new business opportunities, and advancing our efforts to partner with governments and other institutions to address major societal and economic issues. During his tenure, he has built a world- class team of diverse thought leaders and innovators who have progressed our approaches to commercially sustainable social impact.

Attachments

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 090 M - -
Net income 2023 11 535 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 339 B 339 B -
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
EV / Sales 2024 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 29 900
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 355,29 $
Average target price 423,78 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.2.23%338 678
VISA, INC.5.86%452 314
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.3.34%83 269
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.34.99%57 002
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.13.69%4 040
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.20.76%1 925