Collection embraces kalyna, a traditional Ukrainian symbol of resilience, with proceeds going to charity

Today, Mastercard announces a partnership with Ukrainian fashion brand BEVZA to launch KALYNA, a limited-edition jewelry capsule collection. Building on the company's focus on supporting the Ukrainian people-and empowering Ukrainian entrepreneurship-the collection was designed to spotlight Ukrainian culture and artistry. The collection is available exclusively for Mastercard cardholders on priceless.com*.

The KALYNA capsule collection was created by renowned Ukrainian designer Svitlana Bevza and consists of a pin, a pendant, and a pair of earrings that combine kalyna with the iconic Mastercard symbol. Kalyna, or the red viburnum tree, has been a cultural symbol for Ukrainians for centuries. Ubiquitous in folklore and in family traditions, it embodies female beauty, love and maternity, as well as unity, dignity and resilience, as its red berries can survive through harsh winter conditions.

KALYNA jewelry capsule is available exclusively on the Mastercard Priceless platform at priceless.com. Each piece was designed and produced in Kyiv, Ukraine. The production of KALYNA jewelry is zero waste, as all the metal leftovers are 100% upcycled into new pieces.

All of the net proceeds from the KALYNA capsule will support the Ukraine House DC Foundation to finance prosthetics and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian children injured in the war.