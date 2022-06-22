Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-21 pm EDT
317.40 USD   +2.16%
07:35aMASTERCARD LAUNCHES ITS FIRST EVER MUSIC ALBUM : Priceless®
PU
01:21aWatchdog to review surging fees charged by Visa and Mastercard
AQ
06/21Mastercard Announces Annual Meeting Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard launches its first ever music album: Priceless®

06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
  • Enhanced with Timbaland's Beatclub collaboration supporting emerging artists and fans with a passion for music
  • Latest milestone in Mastercard's sonic brand journey
  • Album available first on Spotify, the world's most popular audio platform

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 132 M - -
Net income 2022 10 150 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 309 B 309 B -
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 317,40 $
Average target price 431,23 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.-13.53%308 717
VISA, INC.-10.30%404 947
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.62%83 807
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-10.31%49 754
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-26.60%2 944
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-47.26%1 748