Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:47:44 2023-06-12 pm EDT
374.09 USD   +1.32%
01:15pMastercard : launches priceless.com in Israel
PU
09:11aMastercard partners with Fabrick for open embedded finance
AQ
09:03aNew Mastercard Study Reveals Financial Inclusion Momentum in Latin America, Highlights Remaining Gaps to Close
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard : launches priceless.com in Israel

06/12/2023 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The lifestyle platform is now available to all Mastercard cardholders, providing access to curated priceless experiences across the country's most popular cultural sites.

Mastercard today introduced its flagship lifestyle platform, priceless.com, at a launch party in Tel-Aviv-Jaffa. Curated for all Mastercard cardholders, priceless.com brings families and friends together for once-in-a-lifetime moments and multisensory experiences found in Israel, built around universal passions, such as cuisine, arts & culture, music and sports.

Israel is the latest destination to join Mastercard's award-winning platform, spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and more. At launch, Mastercard cardholders will have exclusive access to immersive experiences celebrating the unique culture and history of Israel -- a culinary adventure of the popular Hatikva market, a fascinating tour along the alleys of Jerusalem, an exhilarating street art tour in Tel Aviv, a wine tasting in the Northern Galilee, and "behind the scenes" VIP tour of the Uri Geller Museum, led by the world-famous psychic himself, among others. Digital yoga classes at the Dead Sea and Ein Gedi are also available.

"Priceless.com brings people together for bespoke moments built around their universal passions," said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing & communications officer, Mastercard. "By creating these experiences, we have been able to build stronger, more memorable and longer lasting connections with our consumers, and we're delighted to add Israel to the 35+ destinations available on priceless.com."

As part of the launch, Mastercard created a new song in collaboration with artist Ofir Kothiel, known as Kutiman. The local sonic track includes audio and video based on Mastercard's unique sonic DNA. The track consisting of different sounds and scenes embodying Israel's identity includes live sounds and scenes recorded from real life and orchestrated to a music track. The track can be found on YouTube: The Sounds of Israel

Consumers seek unique experiences.

Mastercard has identified 10 passion points that people care about - travel is one of them. With the launch of priceless.com in Israel, cardholders - both Israeli tourists and locals will be able to enjoy privileged access and attractive offers for unmatched cultural experiences.

Israel is a top destination for consumers seeking cultural experiences.

Insights from the Mastercard Economics Institute revealed that people are taking advantage of a more traditional travel ecosystem , seeking new and unique experiences at home and abroad. In addition, looking specifically at March 2023 vs. March 2019, experiences were up 27.2% in Israel across all visitors.

Mastercard's presence in Israel goes beyond priceless. The company actively works with public and private sector partners financial inclusion, digital innovation, cyber security and tourism promotion.

For more information on how you can fuel your passions and make memories to last a lifetime, visit www.priceless.com/Israel

Attachments

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 17:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MASTERCARD, INC.
01:15pMastercard : launches priceless.com in Israel
PU
09:11aMastercard partners with Fabrick for open embedded finance
AQ
09:03aNew Mastercard Study Reveals Financial Inclusion Momentum in Latin America, Highlights ..
BU
08:31aReistor Invited by Mastercard and Fashinnovation to make Its Red-Carpet Debut During 76..
AQ
07:51aMastercard and UEFA Foundation for Children join forces to give the joy of football bac..
AQ
06/11World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets - Banga
RE
06/08MasterCard, Visa Secure Favorable UK Court Ruling in Multilateral Interchange Fees Laws..
MT
06/08New World Bank chief to kick off global tour with Peru, Jamaica stops
RE
06/08Visa, MasterCard fight off new UK mass actions over fees for now
RE
06/08Mastercard -The Netherlands becomes first country to launch fully contactless public tr..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 192 M - -
Net income 2023 11 296 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,1x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 350 B 350 B -
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
EV / Sales 2024 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 29 900
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 369,22 $
Average target price 432,79 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.6.18%349 884
VISA, INC.7.60%458 107
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-10.85%70 837
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.25.19%4 328
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.93.47%3 000
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.5.71%1 712
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer