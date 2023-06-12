Mastercard : launches priceless.com in Israel

The lifestyle platform is now available to all Mastercard cardholders, providing access to curated priceless experiences across the country's most popular cultural sites.

Mastercard today introduced its flagship lifestyle platform, priceless.com, at a launch party in Tel-Aviv-Jaffa. Curated for all Mastercard cardholders, priceless.com brings families and friends together for once-in-a-lifetime moments and multisensory experiences found in Israel, built around universal passions, such as cuisine, arts & culture, music and sports.

Israel is the latest destination to join Mastercard's award-winning platform, spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and more. At launch, Mastercard cardholders will have exclusive access to immersive experiences celebrating the unique culture and history of Israel -- a culinary adventure of the popular Hatikva market, a fascinating tour along the alleys of Jerusalem, an exhilarating street art tour in Tel Aviv, a wine tasting in the Northern Galilee, and "behind the scenes" VIP tour of the Uri Geller Museum, led by the world-famous psychic himself, among others. Digital yoga classes at the Dead Sea and Ein Gedi are also available.

"Priceless.com brings people together for bespoke moments built around their universal passions," said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing & communications officer, Mastercard. "By creating these experiences, we have been able to build stronger, more memorable and longer lasting connections with our consumers, and we're delighted to add Israel to the 35+ destinations available on priceless.com."

As part of the launch, Mastercard created a new song in collaboration with artist Ofir Kothiel, known as Kutiman. The local sonic track includes audio and video based on Mastercard's unique sonic DNA. The track consisting of different sounds and scenes embodying Israel's identity includes live sounds and scenes recorded from real life and orchestrated to a music track. The track can be found on YouTube: The Sounds of Israel

Consumers seek unique experiences.

Mastercard has identified 10 passion points that people care about - travel is one of them. With the launch of priceless.com in Israel, cardholders - both Israeli tourists and locals will be able to enjoy privileged access and attractive offers for unmatched cultural experiences.

Israel is a top destination for consumers seeking cultural experiences.

Insights from the Mastercard Economics Institute revealed that people are taking advantage of a more traditional travel ecosystem , seeking new and unique experiences at home and abroad. In addition, looking specifically at March 2023 vs. March 2019, experiences were up 27.2% in Israel across all visitors.

Mastercard's presence in Israel goes beyond priceless. The company actively works with public and private sector partners financial inclusion, digital innovation, cyber security and tourism promotion.

For more information on how you can fuel your passions and make memories to last a lifetime, visit www.priceless.com/Israel