Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:44 2022-09-27 pm EDT
285.13 USD   -1.72%
01:34pMastercard on Track for Lowest Close Since May 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:33aJPMorgan Chase, DoorDash to Launch New Credit Card
MT
09/26Mastercard on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since January 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard on Track for Lowest Close Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mastercard Incorporated Class A (MA) is currently at $286.19, down $3.92 or 1.35%


--Would be lowest close since May 15, 2020, when it closed at $278.94

--Currently down 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently down nine consecutive days; down 12.17% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 15, 2008, when it fell for 10 straight trading days

--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending June 22, 2022, when it fell 12.75%

--Down 11.77% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2022, when it fell 11.85%

--Down 20.35% year-to-date

--Down 27.87% from its all-time closing high of $396.75 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Down 18.51% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 28, 2021), when it closed at $351.18

--Down 27.87% from its 52-week closing high of $396.75 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $285.61; lowest intraday level since Oct. 30, 2020, when it hit $281.20

--Down 1.55% at today's intraday low


All data as of 1:16:07 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1333ET

All news about MASTERCARD, INC.
01:34pMastercard on Track for Lowest Close Since May 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:33aJPMorgan Chase, DoorDash to Launch New Credit Card
MT
09/26Mastercard on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since January 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/26Signzy technologies Private Limited announced that it has received INR 2.1 billion in f..
CI
09/23Russia's SWIFT alternative expanding quickly this year, says central bank
RE
09/23Uzbekistan halts use of Russia's Mir payment cards
RE
09/22Azania Bank Launches 'Tap & Go' Contactless Payments for Customers
AQ
09/22Mastercard, Hamilton Reserve Bank to Offer Cross-Border Payments
MT
09/22Hamilton Reserve Bank Partners with Mastercard to Drive Secure Payments with Speed Arou..
BU
09/22Hamilton Reserve Bank Partners with Mastercard to Drive Secure Payments with Speed Arou..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 256 M - -
Net income 2022 10 041 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 280 B 280 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 290,11 $
Average target price 421,97 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.-19.26%280 355
VISA, INC.-16.67%373 610
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-55.32%97 445
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-12.08%48 823
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.-31.20%2 598
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-52.32%1 480