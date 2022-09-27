Mastercard on Track for Lowest Close Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

Mastercard Incorporated Class A (MA) is currently at $286.19, down $3.92 or 1.35%

--Would be lowest close since May 15, 2020, when it closed at $278.94

--Currently down 10 of the past 11 days

--Currently down nine consecutive days; down 12.17% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Jan. 15, 2008, when it fell for 10 straight trading days

--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending June 22, 2022, when it fell 12.75%

--Down 11.77% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2022, when it fell 11.85%

--Down 20.35% year-to-date

--Down 27.87% from its all-time closing high of $396.75 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Down 18.51% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 28, 2021), when it closed at $351.18

--Down 27.87% from its 52-week closing high of $396.75 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $285.61; lowest intraday level since Oct. 30, 2020, when it hit $281.20

--Down 1.55% at today's intraday low

All data as of 1:16:07 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

