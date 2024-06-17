Mastercard taps into the power of social media to support Stand Up To Cancer June 17, 2024

New campaign encourages consumers to tell their stories and take action for someone they love

Since 2010, Mastercard has supported Stand Up To Cancer's® (SU2C) mission to make every cancer patient a long-term survivor. Alongside Major League Baseball (MLB), Mastercard is launching a new multi-faceted campaign to empower everyone to tell their stories and stand up for someone they love.

Standing Up Beyond The Stadium

Mastercard and MLB have been partners since Mastercard first launched its Priceless campaign during the 1997 World Series. The 2024 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX on Tuesday, July 16th and will feature SU2C's iconic Placard Moment™, when the entire stadium takes a moment to stand and hold up a handwritten sign to honor someone in their life impacted by cancer.

To extend the reach and longevity of the moment, today Mastercard launched a digital placard - the "I Stand Up For" branded effect across social media. Top creators will help us spread the word and anyone can join this effort to raise awareness and share personal stories.





"Everyone has someone in mind when they think of cancer, which is why we're leaning into the power of the collective to make an impact far beyond the stadium," said Rustom Dastoor, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Americas, Mastercard. "Our partnership with Stand Up To Cancer gives cardholders a chance to make a meaningful difference and spread the word to support research in an accessible and shareable way."

Mastercard will also use its Pass to Priceless platform to give baseball fans the chance to create a personalized SU2C digital placard that lives on the blockchain. For the first time, fans will now be able to permanently honor and show their support for a loved one by creating an NFT version of the digital placard. For each placard created, Mastercard will donate $1 to SU2C, up to $10,000[1].

Mastercard will be hosting an MLB All-Star Game public viewing party at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens on Tuesday, July 16th from 6:30-9:30 PM ET. Attendees will enjoy food trucks and music, and then watch Mastercard light up the sky through a unique Stand Up To Cancer drone show event over the Hudson River in support of critical cancer research.[2]

Standing Up With A New Ad Created By A Unique Production Team

To demonstrate how the collective power of standing up for loved ones is priceless, Mastercard today debuted a new SU2C commercial, which will run on national broadcast television and streaming platforms. An accompanying behind-the-scenes video highlights the heartfelt stories of the individuals who produced the ad, who are all personally touched by cancer.

Standing Up With Our Community

Mastercard will also connect consumers with ways to support cancer research through their everyday spending. Starting today, Mastercard will donate one cent up to $5 million to Stand Up To Cancer when cardholders tap or order online with a Mastercard at qualifying restaurants and grocery stores.[3]

Stand Up To Cancer placard stickers will be widely distributed at the Hudson Yards Concierge and across participating restaurant, retail, e-commerce and NYC small business partners (Harlem Cycle, Yes I Am/DA SPOT and more). Consumers can also find stickers handed out at busy areas throughout NYC. Additionally, from July 12-16, Mastercard's Stand Up To Cancer campaign will be featured in two windows at the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship. There will be a dedicated space on the second floor of the store with a photobooth that generates a Stand Up To Cancer placard that will be featured in the campaign windows at Saks Fifth Avenue and can be shared on social media.

Mastercard has donated more than $70 million to Stand Up To Cancer, helping countless people and furthering Stand Up To Cancer's mission to end cancer. For more information on Mastercard's collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer, and to find out how to help, visit priceless.com/SU2C.

[1]Applies 6/17/24 12:00am ET - 7/16/24 11:59pm ET or when US$10,000 donation max is reached, whichever occurs first. For each Digital Placard claimed following the designated process and minted onto the blockchain, Mastercard will donate one dollar ($1.00) to SU2C ("Contribution"), up to a maximum of ten thousand dollars ($10,000) ("Maximum Donation Amount"). Connect.priceless.comProgram Site and NFT Terms apply.

[2] Subject to capacity.

[3]For every eligible online or contactless transaction made and reported at or from qualifying U.S. restaurants and grocery stores (as defined by the applicable Mastercard Merchant Category Code) with a U.S. issued Mastercard, Mastercard will donate one cent (US$.01), up to US$5MM to Stand Up To Cancer ("SU2C"). Applies 6/17/24 12:00am ET - 8/17/24 11:59pm ET or when US$5MM donation max is reached, whichever comes first. Debit PIN, Int'l transactions and transactions processed on a non-Mastercard operated network are ineligible. See full terms at priceless.com/SU2C. SU2C is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.