Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
355.29 USD   -0.05%
04:22pMastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02:46pVisa, Mastercard pause crypto push after meltdown -sources
RE
10:19aVisa, Mastercard Will Reportedly Hold Off on Crypto Projects Until Market Conditions Improve
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following investor conference.

On Tuesday, March 14, Craig Vosburg, chief product officer, will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York. The discussion will begin at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the discussion and a replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MASTERCARD, INC.
04:22pMastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02:46pVisa, Mastercard pause crypto push after meltdown -sources
RE
10:19aVisa, Mastercard Will Reportedly Hold Off on Crypto Projects Until Market Conditions Im..
MT
09:30aTranscript : Mastercard Incorporated Presents at KBW Fintech Payments Confere..
CI
07:23aVisa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown - sources
RE
02/25Yellen says World Bank nominee's credentials will overcome selection criticism
RE
02/25Analysis-Incoming World Bank chief faces tests before he gets to climate
RE
02/24Today's Economic Data Could Complicate Fed's Inflation Fight; Prospect of Higher Rates ..
DJ
02/24U.S. nominee for World Bank wins positive reviews at G20 finance meeting
RE
02/24European Midday Briefing: Investors Eye Key U.S. -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCARD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 090 M - -
Net income 2023 11 535 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 339 B 339 B -
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
EV / Sales 2024 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 29 900
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart MASTERCARD, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCard, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 355,48 $
Average target price 423,78 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.1.55%338 859
VISA, INC.6.06%453 157
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.3.58%83 461
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.35.09%57 045
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.13.69%3 903
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.20.76%1 854